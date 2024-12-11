Healing Hearts: The Kilgoris Project Provides Life-Changing Pediatric Cardiac Care

Six-year-old Edwin Setek, Kilgoris, Kenya Edwin shares a moment with his parents Edwin and siblings can now play after his life-saving heart operation

The Kilgoris Project demonstrates the critical importance of preventative healthcare through the remarkable story of Edwin.

Health is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right. Edwin's journey exemplifies why preventative care is crucial. His condition could have been fatal if not detected and addressed early.” — Belvin Potishoi, Assistant Student Health Officer at The Kilgoris Project

KILGORIS, KENYA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kilgoris Project , a leading nonprofit in rural Kenya, highlights the profound impact of preventative healthcare through the story of six-year-old Edwin Setek. Edwin’s life was dramatically transformed after a routine school health check-up revealed a critical heart condition that could have otherwise gone undetected until it was too late.During his annual physical examination, health workers at The Kilgoris Project discovered that Edwin had a sub-aortic ridge membrane, a condition that posed a serious risk of heart obstruction. Thanks to early detection and swift medical intervention, what could have been a life-threatening condition became a powerful example of hope, demonstrating the importance of timely healthcare in saving lives.“Health is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right,” says Belvin Potishoi, Assistant Student Health Officer at The Kilgoris Project. “Edwin's journey exemplifies why preventative care is crucial. His condition could have been fatal if not detected and addressed early."Edwin’s treatment journey involved multiple consultations, ongoing monitoring, and ultimately, life-saving heart surgery. The total cost and complexity of his treatment would have been impossible for his family to manage without support from The Kilgoris Project.Key Highlights of Edwin’s Medical Journey:- Early Detection: Comprehensive school health screenings revealed a critical heart condition.- Coordinated Medical Referrals: Timely referral to specialized hospitals ensured appropriate treatment.- Full Surgical and Post-Operative Support: Edwin received surgery and continued care, improving his health significantly.- Ongoing Family Education and Follow-Up: Edwin’s family received support throughout the treatment and recovery process.Edwin’s father, Simon Setek, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “This project has greatly helped us. There are so many problems associated with healthcare, especially with public healthcare. We are so grateful for the financial and emotional support provided by The Kilgoris Project.”Today, Edwin is thriving—attending school, playing football, and dreaming of one day becoming a doctor. His story exemplifies the transformative power of accessible healthcare and the critical role of early medical intervention in rural communities.Beyond Edwin’s Story: A Comprehensive Approach to HealthThe Kilgoris Project’s health program goes beyond individual cases, providing a holistic approach to healthcare that includes:- Annual Comprehensive Medical Check-ups for all students.- Vitamin A Supplements to prevent blindness.- Regular Deworming Treatments to improve overall health.- Full Access to Immunization Programs to protect against preventable diseases.- Specialized Health Education on critical community health issues.- Home Visits and Family Health Support to extend care beyond the school.In 2024, The Kilgoris Project has:- Conducted comprehensive student health screenings across the region.- Provided specialized medical interventions for children with complex conditions.- Delivered vital health education programs to the broader community.- Supported families with medical follow-ups and complex treatments.The Kilgoris Project continues to champion healthcare as a fundamental human right, providing comprehensive medical support that prevents, detects, and treats health challenges for children in rural Kenya. “Every child deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and dream,” says the lead healthcare coordinator at The Kilgoris Project. “Our medical program is about more than treating illness—it's about unlocking potential.”About The Kilgoris Project: The Kilgoris Project is dedicated to breaking cycles of poverty through education, health, and community development in rural Kenya. By providing comprehensive healthcare, quality education, and community empowerment, the organization fosters sustainable development and works toward a brighter future for children and families in the region.To read the full interview with Edwin and his parents go to https://www.kilgoris.org/impact-stories/ For more information, or to support the work of The Kilgoris Project please visit www.kilgoris.org/donate

