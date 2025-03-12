Smart City Networks and Henry B. González Convention Center Partner to Launch Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi 7 Network Upgrade

Smart City Networks

Setting New Standards in Event Connectivity: Smart City Networks Launches Wi-Fi 7 at Henry B. González Convention Center

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Networks, the leading provider of telecommunications services for convention centers and hospitality venues across the country, has partnered with the Henry B. González Convention Center to complete a transformative network upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. This investment in next-generation connectivity will significantly enhance the event experience, providing unparalleled speed, efficiency, and reliability for all future conventions, trade shows, and gatherings at the facility.The Wi-Fi 7 upgrade marks a major milestone in the ongoing commitment to technological innovation at the Henry B. González Convention Center.“Our continued commitment is to the ultimate client experience at the Henry B. González Convention Center,” said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio. “This upgrade further positions us to attract and service premier events at our remarkable facility.”Wi-Fi 7 enhancements include:• Ultra-Fast Speeds: With multi-gigabit throughput, WiFi 7 delivers ultra-fast downloads, seamless video streaming, and real-time data transfer, empowering event exhibitors and attendees with high-performance connectivity.• Unmatched Reliability & Low Latency: Wi-Fi 7 provides advanced capabilities that drastically reduce congestion, allowing for lag-free video conferencing, instant cloud collaboration, and real-time engagement across devices.• Connectivity for Large Crowds: Designed to support thousands of simultaneous users, the upgraded network will provide seamless connectivity for high-density events, even during peak usage times.• Enhanced Security & Stability: Advanced encryption and security protocols will protect users, exhibitors, and event organizers, ensuring safe and secure connections.“Smart City Networks is proud to bring the next era of wireless connectivity to the Henry B. González Convention Center,” said Tim Wortman, VP of Operations at Smart City Networks. “With this upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, we are setting a new standard for event technology, ensuring that visitors experience seamless, high-speed, and highly secure wireless connectivity at every event.”This cutting-edge upgrade solidifies the Henry B. González Convention Center’s reputation as one of the most technologically advanced venues in the nation, attracting premier conferences, exhibitions, and global summits that demand top-tier digital infrastructure.For more information about the network upgrade or to book an event at the Henry B. González Convention Center, visit https://www.sahbgcc.com/ About Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With over 40+ years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the event experience. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com About Henry B. González Convention CenterLocated in the heart of San Antonio, the Henry B. González Convention Center is a premier event venue, hosting conventions, trade shows, and special events that bring together industry leaders from around the world. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to innovation, the convention center continues to set new benchmarks for event excellence.

