Ethisphere names Elbit America as one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the fourth year in a row

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America), a high technology company, creating sophisticated systems for the defense, commercial aviation, and the medical instrumentation markets, received the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Elbit America is one of only two honorees in this year’s Aerospace & Defense category. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

“One of the characteristics that sets Elbit America apart is our authenticity. We value consistency and transparency in what we do,” said Elbit America President & CEO Luke Savoie. “Being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for 2025 is an honor and a testament to how we support our customers.”

“Elbit America has a robust Ethics & Compliance program helping to ensure that our employees approach their work in a way that’s ethical, compliant and exemplary,” said Ben Gaffield, Elbit America Vice President of Assurance, Compliance & Ethics.

At Elbit America, addressing trends in the market and taking proactive action is key, so the company’s ethics and compliance culture remains strong and operationally impactful. With training programs, site liaisons, and an available Ethics Helpline, the program is well supported by its workforce.

“Congratulations to Elbit America for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business – employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Ethics & Performance: The Ethics Premium

The listed 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 7.8 percentage points from January 2020 to January 2025.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Elbit America:

Elbit America is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and has facilities throughout the country. The company is a leading provider of high-performance products, offering system solutions and support services to our nation’s military and allied forces, the Department of Homeland Security, and law enforcement. The company also manufactures life-saving medical diagnostic equipment used by healthcare workers. Elbit America’s diverse portfolio and Veteran-strong workforce is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the nation. For additional information, visit www.ElbitAmerica.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere’s data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

