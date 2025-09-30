Elbit America developing long-range reconnaissance and targeting system for U.S. Army

Elbit America is a high-technology company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Luke Savoie joined Elbit America in 2023. He is the company's President and CEO.

The company received $2.6 million to architect its FALCONS solution over the next year.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positioned at long-range and undetected, Soldiers can soon employ a new sensor suite that surveils and targets their opposition. The innovative solution will support the complete arsenal of munitions and precision-guided weapons used by the United States and its allies. The system is the Future Advanced Long-range Common Optical/Netted-fires Sensor (FALCONS), and it’s in development by Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) for the United States Army.

Under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement valued at $2.6 million, Elbit America will begin initial development of the FALCONS solution. This Phase 0 award came from the U.S. Army Product Manager Ground Sensors (PM GS) program office.

Designed for both mounted and dismounted operations, the FALCONS solution includes a sophisticated optical sensor system that uses artificial intelligence to detect, recognize and identify targets, and precisely locate threats at long-range. The system performs in all weather and battlefield conditions, providing a highly capable and reliable system to improve Soldiers’ situational awareness and survivability.

“Elbit America’s FALCONS solution merges our company expertise – our pedigree developing advanced targeting systems and platform integration,” said Guy Landau, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Elbit America’s Integrated Solutions Division. “The Elbit America team is eager to continue perfecting our solution over the next year, working closely with the U.S. Army and directly with Soldiers.”

Elbit America President and CEO Luke Savoie said, “We understand the importance of FALCONS within the U.S. Army’s modernization efforts. Elbit America is developing our solution with the focus and innovation required to create a system that provides our Soldiers overmatch on the battlefield of the future.”

FALCONS is set to replace the aging Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3).

Elbit America was one of three companies awarded by PM GS to conduct work under Phase 0 of the FALCONS program.

