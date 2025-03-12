Arab America Foundation Announces Speakers and Performers for National Arab American Heritage Month Event, April 9, 2025

Speakers and Performers National Arab American Heritage Month Logo Arab America Foundation Logo

Honoring the Rich Heritage, Celebrating the Next Generation

This event is a tribute to our culture, featuring music, dance, comedy, and inspiration, uniting us in pride and resilience” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 9th, the Arab America Foundation will present its ninth annual National Arab American Heritage Month Commemoration at Amazon HQ Theater, "Honoring the past, inspiring the future."Each year, we honor the invaluable contributions of Arab Americans and commemorate National Arab American Heritage Month with community leaders, cultural performances, and authentic Arab cuisine.This year, we honor the legendary Umm Kalthoum, marking 50 years since her passing in 1975. Known as the Nightingale of the Arab World, her iconic voice inspires generations.Performers include:--Mohanad Elsheiky, a Libyan stand-up comedian based in Queens who is a digital producer on the TBS late-night comedy series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has appeared on Conan and Late Night with Stephen Colbert.--Marwa Morgan, Arab American and Egyptian classic vocalist, will perform a special tribute to the legendary nightingale of the Arab World, Umm Kulthum with the New York Umm Kulthum Ensemble.--Anas "Andy" Shallal, Iraqi-American artist, activist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Busboys and Poets.--Shirin Rajaee, Emmy-nominated news anchor and MC of the event.--DJ Basbousa, a DC-based Arab DJ pop culture designer.--Faris El-Layl Folkloric Dance Troupe will perform traditional Arab dances."During this year's National Arab American Heritage Month, we honor our rich heritage while celebrating the next generation. This event is a tribute to our culture, featuring music, dance, comedy, and inspiration, uniting us in pride and resilience," said Warren David, president of Arab America.About National Arab American Heritage Month 2025Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, but only a handful of states recognized it. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 26 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.If you want to help us mobilize the community for NAAHM, request proclamations, or plan events, please contact Dr. Amal David or call 877-272-2944.ProclamationsArab America Foundation state teams are acquiring proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives nationwide. New proclamations for 2025 will be announced in the coming months.Sponsorship of National Arab American Heritage Month 2025 (including Diversity Training Workshops)The Arab America Foundation welcomes corporate participation as a sponsor to celebrate Arab American heritage and enhance the understanding of Arab identity and culture in America through the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative. Sponsorships include the Arab America Foundation’s diversity training workshop designed to help corporations educate their workforce about the Arab American community. Through this workshop, participants can gain insights into the community’s history, immigration, culture, traditions, and other significant issues.For Information About National Sponsorship and Workshops Click Here Or call the Arab America Foundation at 877-272-2944 or email info@arabamerica.comEducator’s Curriculum KitArab America Foundation offers The Educator’s Curriculum Kit, which highlights the history of Arab migration to America, geographic understanding of the Arab world, Arab American diversity in faith and language, interesting customs and traditions, issues affecting our community, and our many achievements in business, politics, education, and more. The Kit is available for school educators. For more information, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David.ResourcesArab America Foundation is committed to gathering and promoting the community’s events and stories through https://www.arabamerica.com/resources/ and social media platforms during April. Every week, Arab America will feature cultural events throughout the US on our events page and share compelling success stories of Arab Americans on our blog page. Additionally, Arab America has compiled a resource guide listing resources and content regarding the Arab and Arab American identity and culture.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans

