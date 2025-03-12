Ink Different Launches New “Master Mentor” Tattoo Apprenticeships with Celebrity Tattoo Artists Nationwide

Master Tattoo Artist Mentors - Ink Different Tattoos Ink Different Launches New “Master Mentors Program” to Elevate Tattoo Apprenticeships Nationwide Ink Different Launches New “Master Mentors Program” to Elevate Tattoo Apprenticeships Nationwide

Celebrity Tattoo Artists Join Forces with Ink Different Tattoos to Revolutionize the Future of Becoming A Tattoo Artist

We are beyond grateful to be launching the Master Mentors Program with some of the most talented tattoo artists on the planet!” — Paul-Anthony Surdi, Ink Different Tattoos

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different is proud to announce the official launch of its “Master Mentors Program” — a groundbreaking evolution of its national tattoo apprenticeship program. The Master Mentor Program connects would-be tattoo apprentices with Ink Masters, celebrity Tattoo Artists, and some of the industry's most significant and accomplished professionals, offering unprecedented access to real-world career training to become a Tattoo Artist “We are beyond grateful to be launching the Master Mentors Program with some of the most talented tattoo artists on the planet,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi, Founder of Ink Different, “who are also committed to contributing to the next generation of amazing artists.”The Master Mentorship Program was created to give tattoo apprentices the chance to learn directly from iconic Tattoo Artists whose work has shaped the industry. These mentors bring decades of experience, artistic innovation, star power, and professional insight into everyday life, giving tattoo apprentices technical skills and the mindset and business knowledge needed to thrive as Tattoo Artists.“These Master Mentors will be accepting one to three apprentices a year, so the competition will be intense, “ shares Paul-Anthony.Meet the Master MentorsThe first wave of Master Mentors includes some of the most respected names in tattooing, including Liz Cook , Jordi Pla, Joey Tattoo, Crush Captain, Gabe Jaksich, Robbie Ripoll, and Ryan Eternal.Each Master Mentor offers tattoo apprentices a unique opportunity and path to enduring success through diverse, well-rounded, and expert-level instruction.“If a candidate is not selected, not to worry,” shares Paul-Anthony, “Ink Different works with over 20 highly-qualified tattoo studios in over 20 cities, providing the only nationwide tattoo apprenticeship program with a guaranteed job offer when an apprentice completes their apprenticeship.”About Ink DifferentInk Different’s Tattoo Artist Training (T.A.T.) Team is the nationwide leader in tattoo artist training, known for its mission to ensure excellence and equal opportunity in tattoo artist training while helping tattoo shop owners identify and hire high-quality tattoo artists in over twenty cities from coast to coast.With the launch of the Master Mentors Program, Ink Different is taking its mission a step further—connecting tattoo apprentices with All-Star Tattoo Artists who will magnify their careers by offering them the opportunity to be part of tattoo linages that will shape the future of the tattoo industry.To Learn MoreTo learn more about the Master Mentorship Program or to apply, visit:

