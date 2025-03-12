Greater Haralson Chamber Presents 'Homegrown in Haralson' Annual Meeting on March 20

An Exclusive Community Event Featuring Business Awards and Networking Opportunities

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is proud to announce its highly anticipated ‘Homegrown in Haralson’ Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Muse Farms in Bremen, Ga. (466 Bush Mill Rd.). The deadline for event registration is March 17.Proudly sponsored by LETEL , this event will bring together business and community leaders from across Haralson County for an evening of networking, celebration and recognition.The Annual Meeting is a premier opportunity for attendees to connect, collaborate and celebrate the achievements that make Haralson County a thriving community. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, a delicious dinner and an awards ceremony honoring outstanding individuals and local businesses that have made a significant impact over the past year.“We are excited to welcome our community members to this year’s Annual Meeting, where we can reflect on our successes and recognize those who have gone above and beyond,” said Greater Haralson Chamber President/CEO, Tara Chapman.Alongside LETEL, this annual event is sponsored by CIA Commercial Insurance Agency, PMG Home Lending LLC, Real South Realty, R.K. Redding Construction Inc., Wayne Davis Concrete Inc. and SyncGlobal Telecom.Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information or to reserve your spot at the event, visit www.haralson.org or contact Elizabeth Langley at elangley@haralson.org.###ABOUTThe Greater Haralson Chamber, the largest business organization in Haralson County, serves as the pillar for business advocacy and growth in West Georgia. It oversees the county’s Development Authority and actively fosters business growth, workforce development and community advocacy. Committed to positively impacting businesses through local, state and national advocacy, it regularly seeks ways to enhance business environments. The Chamber also showcases members to visitors, playing a vital role in connecting businesses through initiatives like Grand Openings, Red Carpet services, networking events, seminars and online communities. Visit haralson.org for more information and to contact the Chamber.

