Pure Living Properties Named Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Marbella at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025

Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties Real Estate Agency in Marbella Villa Las Tortugas at Los Monteros, Marbella. Selling from Pure Living Properties

The company, led by Javier Nieto, markets some of the most exclusive properties in the Golden Triangle (Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís), at Costa del Sol

This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.Being recognised as the Best Luxury Real Estate Agency on the Costa del Sol reinforces our leadership and commitment to excellence” — Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties

MARBELLA, MáLAGA, SPAIN, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Living Properties has been officially honoured at the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025, receiving the Best Luxury Real Estate Agency on the Costa del Sol award. This recognition reaffirms its position as a leader in the premium real estate sector in the region and strengthens its presence in the international market.The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Luxury”, celebrate the most exclusive brands across various industries, including architecture, interior design, hospitality, and real estate. With nearly two decades of history, these awards have evaluated over 5,000 companies in 100 countries and 400 categories, establishing themselves as a benchmark for excellence in the industry."This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. It drives us to continue innovating and delivering an exceptional service to our clients. Being recognised as the Best Luxury Real Estate Agency on the Costa del Sol reinforces our leadership and commitment to excellence," says Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties.This recognition not only reaffirms Pure Living Properties’ prestige but also strengthens its presence in key international markets, such as the United States and Europe, where investment in luxury real estate on the Costa del Sol has grown significantly in recent years.Exclusive PropertiesThe award highlights the agency’s ability to provide a highly personalised service, managing an exclusive portfolio of luxury properties, including some of the most prestigious homes on the market. Among them is Villa Las Tortugas in Los Monteros, an impressive triple plot featuring three independent residences, designed by renowned interior designer Mariska Dietz, the trusted decorator of the Dutch Royal Family.Selection Criteria and Prestige of the AwardeesThe Luxury Lifestyle Awards follow a rigorous selection process, evaluating factors such as brand reputation, exclusivity of services, personalisation of the client experience, and sustainability of projects. Pure Living Properties was selected for its ability to offer an exclusive portfolio of luxury properties, its exceptional service to international clients, and its commitment to excellence in Marbella’s most sought-after locations, including the Golden Mile, Puente Romano, and Los Monteros.Over the years, these awards have recognised some of the world’s most influential luxury brands, including Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts (Canada), Kempinski Hotels (Switzerland), The Ritz-Carlton (USA), Aston Martin Residences (UK), and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts (Italy). This prestigious list reinforces the global impact of the awards and the exceptional calibre of the brands that have been honoured.The recognition of Pure Living Properties is particularly remarkable, as these accolades typically focus on large multinational corporations. It is uncommon for a boutique real estate agency like Pure Living Properties to receive such an award. Its exclusive real estate model, based on offering a curated selection of bespoke properties, has been a key factor in securing this distinction.Pure Living Properties’ LegacyWith over 15 years of experience in the luxury real estate market, Pure Living Properties has successfully managed more than 5,600 high-end properties, establishing itself as a benchmark in the Costa del Sol. Its extensive portfolio of international clients reflects its ability to attract global investment in the premium real estate sector.The Pure Living Properties team is composed of highly qualified professionals who fully understand the demands of this unique real estate market. An international team of experts, dedicated to providing a tailored and exclusive service, assists clients in over 15 languages, including English, French, German, Dutch, Russian, Swedish, and Arabic.About Pure Living PropertiesPure Living Properties is a luxury real estate agency located in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, within the prestigious Hotel Puente Romano. The company boasts extensive experience in the sale and rental of high-end luxury properties, supported by a highly qualified team of international agents and a carefully curated selection of homes.Its portfolio ranges from modern beachfront residences to breathtaking luxury villas in stunning landscapes. Additionally, the agency offers an exclusive selection of properties that it manages solely for its clients, ensuring a bespoke and exceptional real estate experience.

Javier Nieto, CEO at Pure Living Properties, explaining the best location in Marbella

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.