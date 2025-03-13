The Parker Avery Group Announces Leadership Changes to Strengthen Strategic Growth and Client Offerings

Firm’s leadership changes will enhance client value through strategic consulting and analytics integration.

These appointments reinforce our focus on building a world-class team capable of executing our strategic vision and driving our clients’ success.” — Clay Parnell, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Avery Group, a prominent consulting firm specializing in retail and consumer goods, is pleased to announce important changes in leadership roles as part of the firm’s growth and ongoing dedication to strategic transformation and outstanding client outcomes. These changes, effective immediately, aim to better align the firm’s leadership team with its growth strategies and enhanced service offerings.Clay Parnell will now serve as Parker Avery’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Clay will provide strategic leadership and take ownership of the firm’s business plan. He will lead key business transformation initiatives and oversee the leadership team. Clay will also act as the firm’s brand ambassador, collaborating with retail leaders to share insights on industry trends and innovations shaping the retail and consumer industries to drive meaningful and sustainable client results.Robert Kaufman has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, he will lead the strategic and operational management of the firm’s finance, legal, human resources, risk management, and operations, as well as continue to lead major client business transformations. As a key business partner to the CEO, he will drive operational excellence and advance Parker Avery’s HR strategy, emphasizing people and talent development.Amanda Astrologo has been named Chief Consulting Officer (CCO), where she will lead the firm’s consulting services and related intellectual capital. In close collaboration with the analytics and leadership teams, Amanda will work to seamlessly integrate The Parker Avery Group’s consulting and analytics capabilities, ensuring clients receive enhanced value and measurable results through this combined expertise.Rounding out the executive leadership team, Sam Iosevich will continue as Chief Analytics Officer, and Dan Wittner will continue as Chief Revenue Officer.“These appointments reinforce our focus on building a world-class team capable of executing our strategic vision and driving our clients’ success,” said Clay Parnell. “The combined knowledge and experience of our leadership team will be instrumental as we continue strengthening our service offerings and delivering transformative results for our clients .”About The Parker Avery GroupThe Parker Avery Group is a leading retail and consumer goods consulting firm specializing in strategy, merchandising, omnichannel operations, and analytics. The firm combines deep industry knowledge with practical consulting and technology solutions to help clients navigate and thrive in an increasingly complex business environment.For more information on The Parker Avery Group’s leadership team and service offerings, please visit parkeravery.com.

