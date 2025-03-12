Test to be sure all's well with your well water

News Release

March 12, 2025

More than 4 million Minnesotans rely on groundwater for their drinking water, and 1.1 million of them get that groundwater from a private well.

Wells can be a source of high-quality drinking water, but they require regular maintenance. If groundwater becomes contaminated, it can affect the health of those who drink it. During National Groundwater Awareness Week — March 9-15 — officials at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are reminding private well owners about the importance of yearly well testing.

The five most common contaminants in Minnesota are nitrate, coliform bacteria, arsenic, lead and manganese. MDH recommends that well owners test for nitrate and coliform bacteria every year and for arsenic, lead and manganese at least once.

“You can’t taste, smell or see most contaminants, so testing is the only way to know how safe your water is,” said MDH Water Policy Manager Tannie Eshenaur. “Well testing is particularly important if babies or pregnant people will be drinking the water.”

MDH recommends using an accredited laboratory for well testing (Search for Accredited Laboratories). If testing identifies any contaminants, treatment options can include:

Installing point-of-use or whole-home filters, such as reverse osmosis or a water softener.

Repairing cracks where contaminants are entering the well.

Building a new well.

A limited number of grants and low-interest loans are available to help offset water treatment costs (Financial Assistance for Home Water Treatment and Well Construction, Repair, and Sealing).

More information to understand well testing, results, and options for treatment is on MDH’s website.



