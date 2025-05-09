Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) to be added to newborn screening panel

News Release

May 9, 2025

Contact information

​Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham has approved the Newborn Screening Advisory Committee’s recommendation to add metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) to the list of conditions for which Minnesota newborns are routinely screened.

​The Minnesota Newborn Screening Program will be working towards implementation, which includes validating a test method and developing result and follow-up protocols. A start date for screening will be determined and shared as this process unfolds. It will likely be in 2026.

​MLD is a type of lysosomal disease, which is caused by an enzyme deficiency leading to a buildup of fats called sulfatides. This buildup causes damage to the brain and nervous system. Symptoms of MLD include not reaching developmental milestones, regression of skills and seizures. It can also be fatal.

​There is no cure for MLD, but early intervention can help manage symptoms and slow the progression. Gene therapy offers a promising approach for treating MLD. The Minnesota Newborn Screening program expects to identify approximately one baby each year with MLD, who will benefit from early interventions and life-changing outcomes because of newborn screening.

​Minnesota has one of the most comprehensive newborn screening programs in the country. Since 1964, when Minnesota started screening for PKU (phenylketonuria), all Minnesota newborns have had a blood sample sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for newborn screening unless their parents opted out. As scientific knowledge has advanced, Minnesota has expanded its newborn screening panel to help detect more than 60 conditions with beneficial interventions or treatment. Newborn screening can identify children affected with these conditions early and get them connected with the care they need to be as healthy as possible.

​More information can be found on the Newborn Screening Program webpage.​

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Amy Barrett

MDH Communications

651-201-4993

amy.barrett@state.mn.us