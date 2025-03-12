BIOMED EXPO LOS ANGELES 2025 BIOHACKING EXPO/ CONFERENCE IN HEALTH, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY APRIL 4-6, 2025, Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOMED EXPO LOS ANGELES 2025BIOHACKING EXPO/ CONFERENCE IN HEALTH, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGYLos Angeles Health & Wellness EXPO/ Conference for public & professionalsAPRIL 4-6, 2025, Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAXHotel Address: Sonesta Los Angeles Airport, 5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.Our website: https://biomedexpo.com TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biomed-expo-los-angeles-2025-tickets-892007808367 Sponsored by THERAPHI (Advanced Plasma Technology innovations, https://theraphiofficial.com Amazing 3-day Biohacking and Disclosure events with over 30 speakers with 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 39 Exhibits in Health and Wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking.5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.Event Information: https://bizton.com/2025-la-biomed-expo Website: https://biomedexpo.com Contact us: info@biomedexpo.com or call: 1-310-908-6682, or 1-702-890-1290Our past events Video: https://youtu.be/WL4R-wLjWu4 Prior years: https://bizton.com/p BIOMED EXPO, the 34TH EXPO/ Conference by 5D events, Biomed EXPO is division of 5D Events and BIZTON (Knowledge, Business & Technology): https://bizton.com A Hybrid, in person and global live streamed Expo Conference with over 39 Vendors & 30 Speakers with 100 Lectures/ workshops, plus 2 Buffet Dinner & Dance Champagne Banquet parties on Friday and Saturday night from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.***Event hours:The Biomed Expo Conference and EXPO starts at 10AM on Friday April 4th, 2025, and ends on Sunday April 6th, 2025, at 6:00 PM, Exhibits are open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 AM to 6:00 PM.*** Los Angeles BIOMED EXPO 2025:Amazing 3-day epic BIOMED EXPO the 34th 5D event since 2009 is about a Health and Wellness Expo/ Conference for a better future with Biohacking Technologies, Brain Health Research, Stem Cell research, Quantum Healing, Functional Wellness, Longevity , Regenerative medicine, DNA Biohacking, Epigenetics, Biotech, Scalar Technology, Anti-Aging, Brain Research, Cancer Research, DNA Activation, Quantum Healing, Med Beds, Latest Medical Technology, Health, Healing and Consciousness.The Conference part of the event has more than 100 Lectures, Workshops, Panels, plus Speakers meet and greet Banquet Dinner dance parties on Friday, and Saturday Night. Networking of Researchers, Biohackers, Medical Doctors, Dentists, Chiropractors, Scientists, Quantum Medicine Researchers, Biomedical Companies, PEMF Systems manufacturers, Skin Care products, Tesla Science & Rife researchers, Herbalists, Naturopaths, Health Practitioners, Nutritionists, Dietitians, and healthcare practitioners. Please join us at this amazing LA BIOMED EXPO 2025 with diverse audience in health industry and amazing speakers with exploration of the five precepts which we consider to be fundamentally allowing ourselves to Quantify further & gauge the following “Health, Wellness, Science, Biomedicine & Quantum Healing”. Within these three days, we shall have the most prominent keynote speakers in each area of those dimensions which will discover and engage with workshops, lectures & panels on of the most prominent questions in our lifetime.***Must be 18+, No kids, pets, no outside food, alcohol, drugs, backpacks, or recording allowed. Dress Code: Business Casual***Exhibit Halls: Grand Ballroom***Main Conference Hall: Burgundy & Bordeaux Ballrooms, Colombard on Ground floor.***Dinner Gala Ballrooms: Colombard Ballroom***2ND Floor workshop rooms: Napa & Monterey**EXHIBIT HALL:Free exhibit hall tickets with prior registration on ticket link.***BIOMED EXPO SPEAKERS:Keynote Speakers: Paul Harris, CEO of THERAPHI, Dr. Michael Grossman, Dr. Sabine Hazan, Dr. Jeffrey Benton, & Dr. Nick Delgado***Full List of Speakers:Paul Harris, Dr. Michael Grossman, Dr. Jeffrey Benton, Dr. Sabine Hazan, Dr. Nick Delgado, Dr. Barbara Grossman, Dr. Cie Allman-Scott, Sir Bill Walsh, Dr. Patricia Rochette, Stanton Kurtz, Jason Munson, Founder Saeed David Farman, Crystal Privett, Michelle Jewsbury, Phillip Wilson, Jesse Marcel, Sel Sarkin, Eric Dadmehr, Hare Dashana, Geraldine Orozco, Uri Lee, Samuel Kiwasz, Alan Bedian, Laura Zentmaier, Samuel Chong plus more to be added.Master of Ceremonies: Michelle Jewsbury***VIP Featured Keynote Speaker SIR Bill Walsh speaking Friday April 4th, 2025, Dinner Banquet, 7 PM to 11 PM, Dinner tickets sold at the Ticket page.Event Tickets:TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biomed-expo-los-angeles-2025-tickets-892007808367 ***Early Bird Full Event General Admission is $169 (Door Ticket of $299).***Hotel Room Registration:BIOMED EXPO ROOM GROUP DISCOUNT RATE: $145/ per nightOnline Reservations: https://bit.ly/4ddornv PHONE RESERVATIONS: 1- 800-SONESTA (1-800-766-3782)Ask for the group rate by name: Biomed Expo 2025 or by group code: G4325BISTFF***Parking: Discounted Day Time Self-Parking $16 per Vehicle per Day (no in & out Privilege).Discounted Overnight Self-Parking $28 per Vehicle.Overnight Discounted Valet Parking rate is $60.• Complimentary Shuttle Service to and from LAX 24 Hours a Day, every 20 minutes. • Complimentary Wireless Basic Internet Connection in the guestrooms.Hotel Address: Sonesta Los Angeles Airport, 5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.*** EXHIBITS:10 X 10 Booth with Table, 2 chairs & Electricity are $15002 Tables L shape in the middle of the Ballroom with Electricity are $799For exhibit sales please see the registration form on the LA Exhibit page:Questions, please call 310-908-6682 or 702 890-1290.

