LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALIEN EVENT LOS ANGELES 2025APRIL 4-6, 2025, LAX SONESTA HOTELSonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, 5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, AI REVOLUTION, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY & TECHNOLOGYWebsite: https://Alienevent.com Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-2025-los-angeles-tickets-894663762397 Amazing 3-day Disclosure event with over 30 speakers, 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 39 Exhibits in Health and Wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking.Website: https://Alienevent.com Contact us: info@alienevent.com or call: 1-310-908-6682Our past events Video: https://youtu.be/WL4R-wLjWu4 , Prior years: https://bizton.com/p ***Must be 18+, No kids, pets, no outside food, alcohol, drugs, backpacks, or recording allowed, dress code is Business Casual.***Alien Event Cosmic Command Keynote Speakers:David Hatcher Childress, Kerry Cassidy, Mike Bara, Paul Hynek, Brad Olsen & Shahrokh ZadehList of all Speakers:David Hatcher Childress, Kerry Cassidy, Mike Bara, Brad Olsen, Paul Hynek, Saeed David Farman, Shahrokh Zadeh, Ismael Perez, James Rink, Livia Devi, Robert Clotworthy, Jesse Marcel, Ryan Veli, Hans Dietrich, Samuel Chong, Eric Dadmehr, Geraldine Orozco, Hare Dashana, Joshua Sisler, Martin Liedtke, Colin Woolford, Julia Kamman, Bret Lueder, Brad Markus plus more to be added.Speakers Bio:Page 1: https://bizton.com/alien-speakers-p1 Page 2: https://bizton.com/alien-speakers-p2 Page 3: https://bizton.com/alien-speakers-p3 TICKETS:***Alien Event Tickets include Alien event Conference and Health Biomed Expo & Conference.***Early Bird 3-day Full Event Ticket for General Admission: $399 (Door Ticket is $599)***Early Bird Day Ticket is $139 (Door Ticket is $200)***Early Bird Seniors & Student ID Ticket is only $199***Each Dinner Banquet ticket is $100***Early Bird Full Event w/2 Dinner Banquets are: $499 (Door Ticket of $799), Save by registering now, scroll down the ticket page.***VIP Ticket is $995 and includes: Full Events, with 2 Dinner Banquets, Front row seating, VIP Attendee Swag Bag, Recordings Post-Conference, Speakers access.***There are 2 Dinner buffet banquets, on Friday, and Saturday night 7 PM to 11 PM Buffet Dinner and Dance with a glass of Wine or Champagne.***Our past events: https://youtu.be/WL4R-wLjWu4 ***Conference Live Streaming:$99 for all 3 days, 4 Channels to watch simultaneously: https://bizton.com/live-streaming ***Become a vendor and exhibit your products and services: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-exhibits ***Event hours:Conference & Exhibit hours are Friday April 4th, 2025, TO Sunday April6TH, 2025 from 9 AM to 6 PM daily.The Registration desk opens Thursday April 3RD, 2025, from 2 PM to 6:00 PM, and every other day is open from 8:00 AM till 6:00 PM.***Nearest Airport: only 10 minutes from Los Angeles International Airport.*** Los Angeles Alien Event & Health EXPO 2025ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY, TECHNOLOGY, AI REVOLUTIONUAP, UFO, ALIENS, SPACE, CROP CIRCLES, UFO CONFERENCE, ALIEN ABDUCTION, EXPERIENCERS.Amazing 3-day epic Alien Event the 34TH of the 5D events is about ET Disclosure, Secret Space Programs, and Health and Wellness Expo/ Conference for a better future with Knowledge and Technology, Time Travel, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Remote Viewing, Space Science, Multiverse, CERN, Naval USO interactions, UFOs over Washington DC, Parallel Timelines, ET Disclosure, Origin of Man, Planet Nibiru, Sumerian History, Anunnaki, Giants, Bigfoot, Human History, Hollow Earth, Antarctica, History of Mars, Mars Base, Timelines, Teleportation, plus many other topics.The Conference part of the event has more than one hundred Lectures, Workshops, Panels, plus Speakers meet and greet Banquet Dinner parties on Friday, and Saturday Night.***Hotel Room Registration:BIOMED EXPO ROOM GROUP DISCOUNT RATE: $145/ per nightOnline Reservations: https://bit.ly/4ddornv PHONE RESERVATIONS: 1- 800-SONESTA (1-800-766-3782)Ask for the group rate by name: Biomed Expo 2025 or by group code: G4325BISTFF***Parking: Discounted Day Time Self-Parking $16 per Vehicle per Day (no in & out Privilege).Discounted Overnight Self-Parking $28 per Vehicle.Overnight Discounted Valet Parking rate is $60.• Complimentary Shuttle Service to and from LAX 24 Hours a Day, every 20 minutes. • Complimentary Wireless Basic Internet Connection in the guestrooms.………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..Highlights of this event:***Opening CeremoniesFriday April 4th, 2025, from 10 AM to 10:45 AM, Burgundy Ballroom***Saeed David Farman, Opening the gates of Consciousness………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………^^^Grand Panel of Alientologists***2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Friday April 4th, 2025, Colombard Ballroom.Panel Host: Commander Saeed David FARMANSpeakers: All Alien Event Speakers………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….***Secret Space Panel, Saturday April 5th, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Colombard BallroomPanel Host: Mike BaraPanel Speakers: David Childress, Paul Hynek, Brad Olsen, Ismael Perez, Jesse Marcel, Saeed David Farman & Eric Dadmehr……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….***Panel of Transhumanism VS Humanity: Sunday April 6th, 2025, from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, Colombard BallroomPanel Host BRAD OLSENPanel Speakers:Kerry Cassidy, Paul Hynek, Ismael Perez, Geraldine Orozco, Bret Lueder, Julia Kamman & Eric Dadmehr………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………………***Achieving Results Panel: Sunday April 6th, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PMCulmination of what we said and learned at this event and how to implement our new projects for humanity.Host: Saeed David FarmanPanel Speakers: All speakers are present at the event.……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….***Dinner Banquet Parties:Dinner Menu: https://bizton.com/la-dinner-menu-2 Each dinner banquet party ticket is $100 sold on ticket page scroll down the page.***Friday April 4th, 2025, from 7 PM to 11 PM.***Meet & Greet Dinner Banquet Dinner Dance Party with Speakers, attendees, and vendors: Friday April 12th, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM.Event Director: David FarmanAV Technical Directors: Dennis Whipple & Alan Bedian.Volunteers: Volunteers apply today: info@biomedexpo.comMedia contact: Please email: davidfarman@biomedexpo.comor call 1-310-908-6682 or 1-702-890-1290.

