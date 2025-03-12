Better Days Treatment Center Responds to Surge in Alcoholism by Extending Specialist Treatment Options

Anaheim, California – With recent reports indicating that alcohol-related deaths have surged in recent years, now outpacing fatalities from opioid overdoses, Better Days Treatment Center is happy to announce the extension of its alcohol rehab treatment options.

Historically, Alcohol Rehab has followed a structured model focused on detoxification and abstinence. However, Better Days Treatment Center is now offering a diverse range of specialist treatment options that go beyond simple detox programs. The top rehab center provides patients with a holistic, individualized approach to treatment that combines medical care, mental health support, and long-term wellness strategies that result in higher success rates and lower relapse rates.

“A troubling trend is unfolding across the country as alcohol dependence reaches unprecedented levels, sparking renewed conversations about the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “With our new treatment program, we can better address the complexities of alcohol use disorder.”

The treatment options now available at Better Days Treatment Center include:

Medically Assisted Detox: A safer way to manage withdrawal symptoms under professional supervision.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT): Proven methods to address the root causes of alcohol dependency.

Holistic Therapies: Yoga, meditation, art therapy, and nutritional counseling are being integrated into many programs to support overall well-being.

Community and Family Support Programs: Recognizing the importance of a strong support system in long-term recovery.

As awareness of alcohol-related issues grows, so does the demand for accessible, high-quality Alcohol Rehab programs. While many individuals hesitate to seek help due to financial concerns, evolving insurance policies and state-funded initiatives are expanding coverage options, making treatment more attainable for those in need.

Studies show that individuals who receive comprehensive care, including therapy and continued aftercare support, are significantly more likely to maintain sobriety long-term. Experts stress that addressing alcohol dependency requires more than just detox; it necessitates a full-spectrum approach tailored to the individual’s needs.

“The conversation around Alcohol Rehab is evolving, and so is the treatment landscape. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and long-term recovery, we remain hopeful that the tide will turn in the battle against alcohol-related issues,” added the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

With continued advancements in alcohol rehabilitation science and an increasing focus on personalized care, the future of Alcohol Rehab is looking more promising than ever. As researchers develop new treatments and support systems, those struggling with alcohol dependence have more options than ever before at Better Days Treatment Center.

The rehab center encourages prospective patients in California wishing to overcome addiction struggles and attain lasting sobriety to reach out to its specialist team today by completing the contact form on the website.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

