The Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament Breaks New Records in its 15th Year

Board members of The Warburton present a check for more than $6.4 million to St. Jude (L-R) Cathy Warburton; St. Jude patient, Natalie Tanner; Natalie's mother, Kristen Tanner; and Patrick Warburton Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton Kelley Lovelace, Rivers Rutherford, Trannie Anderson, Brett James and Tim Nichols at Songwriters Night Mike Reno, lead singer of Loverboy at The RheneyPalooza Jam

More than $6.4 million was raised, bringing the total raised since The Warburton began to over $38 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

It was an extraordinary and historic weekend for this event, which brings in St. Jude supporters who enjoy this party with a purpose that has become St. Jude’s #1 golf fundraiser.” — Clarke Rheney, Co-founder and Tournament Chairman

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament (known as The Warburton ), returned to the desert for its 15th year March 6-9, 2025, smashing new records for funds raised by the event – with more than $6.4 million raised over the weekend, bringing the total raised by this top-grossing golf tournament fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitalto over $38 million.Watch the recap video: https://bit.ly/4kMOgyk St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like The Warburton help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.“It was an extraordinary and historic weekend for this event, which brings in St. Jude supporters from around the country who enjoy this party with a purpose that has become St. Jude’s #1 golf fundraiser,” said Clarke Rheney, Co-founder and Tournament Chairman. “Every part of this event continues to grow each year, from more sponsors and donors to new celebrities – and I can tell you that, most people who’ve experienced The Warburton have become huge fans of the St. Jude mission and continue to come back.”Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton – best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld as well as the star of the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, the voice of Joe on Family Guy and numerous roles in movies like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick and Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove as well as Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – brings together his celebrity friends to highlight a star-studded weekend in the desert that benefits the kids of St. Jude.The following events were held as part of The Warburton 2025:Songwriters Night, Thursday, March 6, JW Marriott Desert Springs: Songwriters Night brought in Nashville songwriters including Trannie Anderson, who earned the coveted ‘Song of the Year’ honor with her hit song performed by Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck,” as well as Wilson’s smash hit, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses;” Brett James, who wrote “Blessed" performed by Martina McBride, "When the Sun Goes Down" by Kenny Chesney and "Jesus, Take the Wheel" by Carrie Underwood; Kelley Lovelace, who has co-written with Brad Paisley and written for Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenney Chesney and Keith Urban; Songwriters Hall of Famer, Rivers Rutherford, who had the 2001 song of the year with Brooks and Dunn’s “Ain’t Nothing About You” and wrote Gretchen Wilson’s “Homewrecker.” Returning as host of the event was Songwriters Hall of Famer, Tim Nichols, who penned the Grammy-winning “Live Like You Were Dying” along with a number of other hits.Video recap of Songwriters Night: https://bit.ly/43GuTRv Rheneypalooza Jam, Friday, March 7, JW Marriott Desert Springs: The Rheneypalooza Jam’s line-up this year included several rock legends such as Alice Cooper, Mark McGrath (lead singer of Sugar Ray); Mike Reno (lead singer of Loverboy); Wally Palmer (lead singer of The Romantics); Mike Mills (R.E.M); John Payne (former lead singer, ASIA); Jason Scheff (longtime lead singer of CHICAGO); Simon Kirke (founding member of Bad Company); Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (formerly of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers); Zac Barnett (lead singer of American Authors); John Ondrasik (lead singer of Five for Fighting) and Derek St. Holmes (lead singer, Ted Nugent Band).Video recap of RheneyPalooza Jam: https://bit.ly/4ipSqL3 Saturday Soiree, March 8, JW Marriott Desert Springs: The Saturday Soiree featured red carpet appearances by many of the celebrities involved with the tournament, as well as expansive live and silent auctions, a dinner and music by Sixwire. Celebrities joining Sixwire on stage for special performances included actors Charles Esten, Kevin Rahm and Patrick Warburton and the first winner of The Voice, Javier Colon.Video recap of The Soiree: https://bit.ly/3R4a1fu The celebrity golf tournament was held Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9, at the Classic Club and the Desert Willow – both in Palm Desert. Celebrities who came out to participate included but are not limited to actors Chris McDonald, Richard Kind, John O’Hurley, Richard Karn, Kevin Rahm, Gregory Harrison, David Leisure, Bruce Thomas, Brian Thompson, Galen Gering, John Pyper Ferguson, Charles Esten, Jonathan Banks, Phillip Boyd, and Nick Lea; former supermodel, Kim Alexis; reality TV star, Dr. Paul Nassif (Botched); and professional athletes such as Sterling Sharpe (NFL) and Brad Penny (MLB).Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.Sponsors of The Warburton include: The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, The Auen Foundation, Shakti Warriors, Classic Club, JW Marriott Desert Springs, Desert Willow Golf Resort, HH Global, Castelli’s, Sixwire, Enterprise Mobility, Master Spas, News Channel 3, Tito’s Vodka and Clase Azul Tequila.The Warburton is scheduled to be held next year on March 12-15, 2026. For more information, visit TheWarburton.com. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness, including this feature on Patrick and Cathy Warburton.###About St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.