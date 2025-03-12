Cambashi Introduces the Small and Medium-sized Business Observatory

Cambashi’s analysis indicates that although the largest companies (1,000+ employees) remain leaders in software expenditure, businesses with 10 to 249 employees represent a significant and often overlooked portion of the BIM software market. This highli

— Dan Roberts, Principal Consultant

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a leading global software industry analyst firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the SMB (‘Small and Medium Business’) Observatory. This new resource offers detailed quantitative insights into how businesses of various sizes invest in engineering and technical software.

The SMB Observatory categorizes companies by size and provides comprehensive data segmented by country, industry, and software type. This valuable dataset equips software providers with essential information to enhance their sales strategies and optimize market positioning.

With this new dataset, Cambashi delivers actionable insights into software investment trends and answers critical market questions, including:

• Investment Patterns – Which company size band allocates the most resources to software purchases?

• Geographic Trends – How does software investment vary by company size across different countries?

• Spending Variations – What are the differences in software expenditures between small businesses and larger enterprises across various software categories?

• Sector-Specific Analysis – Are larger companies concentrating their software investments in specific industries such as Construction or Utilities?

Cambashi’s analysis indicates that although the largest companies (1,000+ employees) remain leaders in software expenditure, businesses with 10 to 249 employees represent a significant and often overlooked portion of the BIM software market. This highlights the importance for software providers to adjust their strategies to effectively target the SMB segment.

The SMB Observatory combines extensive research and modeling, integrating insights from supply-side providers with comprehensive demand-side economic, industry, and country-specific data. This approach solidifies the dataset as an authoritative source for market intelligence.

