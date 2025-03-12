Latino Commission on AIDS Announces Annual Cielo Gala in Celebration of its 35th Anniversary

Latino Commission on AIDS 35th Anniversary Logo Cielo Gala 2025 Honorees

Event to Honor Leaders in the Fight Against HIV and AIDS will Raise Funds for Continued Advocacy Efforts

Celebrating 35 years of service is a profound milestone for the Latino Commission on AIDS, and the Cielo Gala is a moment to reflect on the progress we’ve made and the work that still lies ahead.” — Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Commission on AIDS is proud to announce the 30th Annual Cielo Gala , to be held on June 6, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This landmark event with its signature theme of Designing a World Without AIDS will celebrate the organization's 35th anniversary of dedicated service in the fight against HIV and AIDS and will raise vital funds to support ongoing advocacy efforts, which were at the heart of its founding and are needed now more than ever. The event will also highlight its partnership with the Hispanic Health Network to lead prevention efforts and community initiatives that will center on access to care for the Latino population.The Cielo Gala, known for its elegance and purpose, serves as a central moment for the Latino Commission on AIDS to bring together advocates, allies, and supporters committed to tackling the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. For three decades, the event has not only raised critical funds but has also served as a celebration of leadership, resilience, and community action.This year’s Gala will honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions in the fight against HIV/AIDS, with the prestigious Cielo Awards presented in several categories:• Esperanza Award – Recognizing innovators and leaders in HIV and AIDS medical research and treatment who inspire hope for a world without the disease, the 2025 award will be presented to Laura Cheever, MD, ScM, former associate administrator of the HIV/AIDS Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.• Compañero Award – Acknowledging the work of collaborative leaders and organizations in improving the quality of life for people living with HIV or AIDS, this year’s recipient will be the Hispanic Federation, a premier Latino nonprofit membership organization also founded in 1990.• Business Leadership Award – Celebrating corporate leaders who have demonstrated exemplary contributions to make a difference for communities affected by HIV/AIDS, the Commission is proud to present this year’s award to Michael Dowling, CEO, Northwell Health.• Dennis de Leon Voz de Compromiso Award – Honoring the selflessness and commitment of persons living with HIV or AIDS who dedicate themselves to enlighten the public about the disease and support others who affected by it, former Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy Francisco Ruiz will be honored.“Celebrating 35 years of service is a profound milestone for the Latino Commission on AIDS, and the Cielo Gala is a moment to reflect on the progress we’ve made and the work that still lies ahead,” said Guillermo Chacon, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “This event allows us to acknowledge the incredible work being done by our honorees and provides the much-needed resources to continue our advocacy, programs, and services for Latino community, where the impact of new HIV infections is still disproportionately high.”The Gala will feature an evening of cocktails, dinner, entertainment and a fashion presentation, as well as a silent auction to benefit the Latino Commission on AIDS’ ongoing initiatives. With the continued support of dedicated individuals and organizations, the Commission aims to further its mission of improving the health and well-being of Latino communities affected by HIV and AIDS and to promote sensible policy at local, state, and national levels.Sponsorships and tickets for the 30th Annual Cielo Gala are available now. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases, or to learn about the Cielo Awards, please visit www.cielolatino.org About Latino Commission on AIDSThe Latino Commission on AIDS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Latino communities through education, prevention, and advocacy. Established in 1990, the organization has worked tirelessly to address the health disparities that disproportionately affect Latinos and to elevate the voices of those affected by HIV and AIDS. The Commission provides health education, advocacy, HIV prevention, capacity building, and health behavioral research that lead to community-based initiatives that help reduce the spread of HIV and improve the quality of life for those living with the virus. For more information, visit www.latinoaids.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.