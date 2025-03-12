Nebius Academy and Stevens Institute of Technology Launch Lab to Explore How AI Can Advance Math Research and Education

Opening March 12, the lab will explore applications for AI and related technologies to advance teaching and learning in mathematics.

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevens Institute of Technology is collaborating with Nebius Academy , the learning and research initiative of leading AI infrastructure provider Nebius, to launch the Laboratory for AI in Mathematics Education at Stevens in Hoboken, N.J.With a broad mandate to explore and promote innovative uses of AI in math research and education, the lab will investigate how large language models (LLMs) and other AI technologies can be used to promote mathematical reasoning skills and transform teaching practices. This collaboration aims to improve student performance, apply AI to solve open math problems, discover new hypotheses and test LLM technologies in math education.“We strongly believe that the math research process will soon change by accepting AI’s assistance in proposing scientific hypotheses, proving theorems and verifying proofs. This will introduce AI-assisted experimentation in math research and free up scientists from routine technical tasks, giving them more time for meaningful exploration,” said Elena Bunina, Head of Nebius Academy.Improving mathematics education is a fundamental issue for modern educators and advanced AI technologies such as LLMs offer potentially transformative solutions. The team behind the lab, which opened today, March 12, is currently developing a specialized course designed to introduce Stevens math researchers to a variety of AI technologies to enhance their research processes. Through practical projects in fields such as graph theory and group theory, students will learn to accelerate hypothesis formulation, optimize the search for examples and counterexamples and validate the results obtained through these techniques.“Our lab is focused on developing intelligent tutoring technologies and preparing future mathematicians to incorporate AI and machine learning into their work,” said Alexei Miasnikov, director of the AI in Mathematics Education Lab and Distinguished Professor at Stevens. “By combining academic research with strong industry ties, we aim to accelerate innovation and bring AI-driven tools into the classroom to transform math education.”"This launch marks a transformative moment in mathematics education and research. By drawing on Stevens' proven excellence in technological education in combination with AI innovation to advance educational approaches in this field, we are creating an environment where artificial intelligence will advance both learning and discovery in mathematics," said Stevens President Nariman Farvardin. "This laboratory will empower our students and faculty to not only push the boundaries of mathematical understanding but also pioneer new approaches that will reshape how mathematics is taught and learned in our increasingly technology-driven world."Stevens is currently utilizing an innovative calculus education platform from Gradarius, an edtech company based in New Jersey that specializes in advanced mathematics education. This technology will serve as a foundational component for the lab activities.“Our collaboration with Stevens has consistently advanced the integration of modern technology in math education,” said Vlad Stepanov, CEO of Gradarius. “With the creation of this lab and Nebius’s machine learning expertise, we’ll refine the use of AI and develop specialized models to address the unique challenges of teaching mathematics effectively in diverse educational contexts.”As part of the lab’s initiatives, a workshop on AI in math brought together leading math and AI and machine learning experts to discuss advancements in the field, while the U-MATH benchmark – a critical resource for evaluating AI capabilities in mathematics – was recently released in collaboration with Toloka (part of Nebius Group) and Gradarius.Nebius recently announced a research credits program to support academic innovation by giving researchers access to GPU cloud or AI models for inference tasks. Designed to empower AI engineers and researchers, Nebius Academy’s university collaborations and advanced online and in-person programs in data science, machine learning, and generative AI help specialists level up their skills and drive innovation in tech.About Stevens Institute of TechnologyStevens is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, New Jersey. Since our founding in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark of Stevens’ education and research. Within the university’s three schools and one college, more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate closely with faculty in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment. Academic and research programs spanning business, computing, engineering, the arts and other disciplines actively advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront our most pressing global challenges. The university continues to be consistently ranked among the nation’s leaders in career services, post-graduation salaries of alumni and return on tuition investment.About NebiusNebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.‍Nebius’s core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks, and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.‍A preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of over 400 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders. To learn more please visit www.nebius.com About Gradarius Gradarius is an EdTech company, transforming math education with step-by-step feedback technology that guides students through complex problems in real time. Beyond just checking answers, Gradarius’ platform helps learners understand the reasoning behind each solution, building deeper mathematical comprehension.Trusted by universities across the U.S., Gradarius gives educators powerful insights into student progress, helping identify where learners struggle and allowing for more targeted instruction. By connecting mathematical theory with practical problem-solving, Gradarius is creating more confident students and more effective teaching.Media Contacts:Nebius: media@nebius.comGradarius: info@gradarius.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.