HEATHER J. GOEHRING SELECTED AS TOP INSTRUCTIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Heather J. Goehring member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heather J. Goehring, MEd, was recently selected as Top Instructional Coach of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the education industry, Heather J. Goehring, MEd, has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she specializes in guiding new teachers, facilitating professional development programs, and offering mentorship to educators within the Los Angeles Unified School District. Since 2021, Heather has taken on the role of instructional coach, where she manages resources, secures funding for classroom projects through DonorsChoose, and incorporates the arts into the curriculum. Additionally, she teaches Schoology, the district's learning management system, and provides cognitive coaching to foster teacher growth and improve instructional practices.Prior to her current position, Ms. Goehring served as the department chair at Los Angeles Unified School District for several years, where she led curriculum development and provided support to teachers within the English department. She also spent more than a decade as an English language arts teacher in the district, refining her skills in classroom management and fostering student engagement.Her areas of expertise encompass a wide range of educational practices, including instructional coaching and teacher mentoring, as well as leading professional development initiatives for teachers at both the school and district levels. She is skilled in securing funding for educational resources through platforms like DonorsChoose and integrating the arts into the curriculum to enhance student learning. Additionally, she provides cognitive coaching to improve teacher effectiveness and has extensive experience in utilizing learning management systems and integrating technology into educational practices.Before embarking on her career path, Heather earned a bachelor's degree in liberal studies from The Master's College in 2005, followed by a Master of Education from the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology in 2007. She also holds several certifications, including one in expository reading and writing curriculum from California State University and a certification in cognitive coaching.Throughout her illustrious career, Heather J. Goehring has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Top Instructional Coach of the Year 2025. Heather has earned recognition for her educational contributions, including the Expository Reading and Writing Curriculum Award from California State University in 2024.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Goehring is a member of several industry-related organizations, including United Teachers Los Angeles, the California Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and the National Council of Teachers of English.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Heather Goehring for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Goehring is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Heather attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.