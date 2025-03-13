Dr. Eric Cornidez of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona Awarded As 2024 AZ Top Doc

Eric Cornidez, MD, MBA of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2024.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Cornidez, MD, MBA of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2024. Dr. Cornidez is a regarded Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, a Fellowship-Trained Interventional Pain Specialist, and Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, proudly serving the greater Tucson area. As a managing partner at the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA), which has locations across Tucson, San Tan Valley and Benson, Arizona, Dr. Cornidez plays a key role in providing top-tier pain management to the local community.A Tucson native, Dr. Cornidez’s mission has always been to bring exceptional medical resources to the area where he grew up. He earned his medical degree from Stanford University before returning to Tucson for his surgical internship at the University of Arizona. He further honed his expertise in anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, where he became the first Chief Resident in Anesthesiology and specialized in Interventional Pain Management. Dr. Cornidez continues to contribute to the field as a consultant, investigator, and instructor on advanced pain management techniques, including neuromodulation.In his leadership role as the Chief Medical Officer and managing partner at PISA, Dr. Cornidez oversees the largest and most respected pain management center in Southern Arizona. To expand his administrative impact, he completed the Executive MBA Program at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Business. Known for his clinical excellence, Dr. Cornidez is one of the top pain physicians in the country, while his compassionate leadership style motivates his team to deliver outstanding care.“Dr. Cornidez provides exceptional care and a genuine connection with his patients, fostering positive patient experiences that make a meaningful impact in their lives.” Says Christine Willour the Marketing Director and Provider Liaison of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona.Dr. Cornidez is deeply committed to his community, holding roles such as Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona, executive board member of both the American Heart Association and the Tucson Metro Chamber, and serving as a Deacon at Catalina Foothills Church. He is also actively involved with Corazon Ministries and serves on various professional boards like the Pacific Spine and Pain Society and the Arizona Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. His exceptional service to the community has earned him numerous honors, including the Outstanding Community Service Award from the U.S. Department of Justice, the 40 Under 40 Achievement Award, and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Businessman of the Year.Dr. Cornidez’s dedication to both his patients and his community showcases his profound impact on the field of pain management and beyond.To learn more about Dr. Cornidez please visit: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/dr-eric-cornidez/ ---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

