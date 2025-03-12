Rebecca McDonald selected as Top Humanitarian and Founder the Year by IAOTP

Rebecca McDonald member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca McDonald, Founder and President of WAR (Women at Risk), International, was recently selected as Top Humanitarian and Founder of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over 4 decades of experience in the industry, Ms. McDonald has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. McDonald is the Founder and President of WAR (Women at Risk), International. Women At Risk became a 501(c)(3) organization in 2006 and unites and educates to create circles of protection around those at risk through culturally sensitive, value-added intervention projects. They provide safe places to heal from abuse, trafficking, exploitation, and more. Their passion is to empower survivors to live and work with dignity and hope.Women at Risk programs and partnerships span the globe, reaching over 60 countries, including the United States. Each month, additional projects and partnerships are formed, increasing their ability to offer the rescued and at-risk a "hand-up" instead of a handout. Rescued and at-risk women are given wrap-around trauma-informed care while also given job training in industries of their choosing. While pursuing their dreams, they make beautiful international gifts of distinction to support themselves with dignity that are sold on line and in home parties globally. Their goal is to make dreams come true and they have graduated doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, goat herders, bakers, cosmetologists, moms, physical therapists, artists...whatever that woman dreams of.Ms. McDonald’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to fundraising, humanitarianism, and leadership.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McDonald earned her Bachelor of Arts in world religion and philosophy from Cornerstone University. She has also completed graduate coursework at Michigan State University and Harvard University. Ms. McDonald was raised in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, by a surgeon father and an artist mother, she grew up in a household centered on humanitarian work.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McDonald has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Prior awards include the Brilliance Award from West Michigan Woman in 2024, the Liberty Bell Award from a law association, the Certificate Award for Women in History from the Daughters of the American Revolution and the World Trade Award. Last year she was recognized from Marquis Who’s Who for Humanitarian Efforts. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Humanitarian and Founder of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. McDonald for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. McDonald attributes her life's passion to her incredibly diverse upbringing in Asia. Staying as Americans through two wars by age 13, she saw firsthand what risk and abuse did to her playmates. One girlfriend was raped and fought back only to have acid poured down her throat to silence her cries forever. The acid of her suffering burned a hole in McDonald’s heart giving her a passion to be the voice of the silenced. Her parents' determination instilled a pursuit of integrity, strength, compassion and action. She contributes any success to the incredible rescued women and children who rise up, restored and empowered to walk with worth and dignity.For more information please visit: https://warinternational.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.