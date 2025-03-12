ANY.RUN Warns on AI Risks in Cyber Security: Key Threats and Solutions to AI Safety

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading malware analysis and threat intelligence service provider, presents a research overview on the risks of AI’s and LLMs’ abuse and failures. Our analysts dwell on three major AI threats: phishing and malware generation, the misuse of AI for opinion shaping and unethical purposes, and unintended AI failures leading to harmful consequences.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞:

𝟭. 𝗔𝗜-𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

· AI-generated phishing emails and deepfakes have become more sophisticated, making fraudulent activities harder to detect.

· Attackers use AI to automate the creation of malware, bypassing ethical safeguards through jailbreaking techniques.

𝟮. 𝗔𝗜 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴

· AI providers have the ability to subtly influence model outputs, raising concerns over transparency and bias.

· AI-generated misinformation poses risks to public discourse and electoral integrity.



𝟯. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀

· Researchers and AI companies are developing countermeasures and adaptive AI defenses, cybersecurity companies learn to work with the new types of threats while employing AI tools in their own products.

For the detailed insights on the threats and the proposed solutions, see the research in ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, allowing cybersecurity professionals to analyze threats in real time, detect malicious activity, and respond proactively.

ANY.RUN actively researches AI-related threats while leveraging AI-driven solutions to enhance cybersecurity. Within the ANY.RUN Interactive Sandbox, AI-generated summaries help users understand potential risks. The platform’s AI capabilities also facilitate automated interactivity, such as handling CAPTCHAs and executing specific actions within virtual environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.