TLG Peterbilt Completes Major Renovation and Expansion of Louisville Dealership

TLG Peterbilt - Louisville now totals 52,000 square feet and includes 30 service bays. The recent enhancements allow the dealership to provide an improved customer experience and increased service capacity. Interior upgrades include a combination of modern office spaces, expanded parts warehousing, improved sales areas, and top-of-the-line customer amenities.

The expanded facility now totals 52,000 square feet and includes 30 service bays, 14,000 sq. ft parts warehouse and top-of-the line customer amenities.

TLG is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line dealerships for our customers to support their businesses and provide the highest level of service.” — Glenn Larson, TLG President & CEO

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Larson Group is excited to announce the completion of a significant renovation and expansion project to its TLG Peterbilt – Louisville dealership. The recent enhancements allow the dealership to provide an improved customer experience and increased semi-truck service capacity for its growing customer base. The facility, located at 4415 Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Indiana, now includes 30 service bays, a nearly 14,000 sq. ft parts warehouse and a host of modern features for both customers and employees.The renovation and expansion project more than doubled the overall facility size to a total of 52,000 square feet and includes a newly expanded parking lot. The interior upgrades include a combination of modern office spaces, expanded parts warehousing, improved sales areas, and top-of-the-line customer amenities including an updated drivers’ lounge with showers and laundry facility.First-Class Facility and Increased Service Capacity:• Finished facility now totals 52,000 square-feet, including significant parts and service area expansions, and an expanded parking lot• A nearly 14,000-square-foot parts warehouse with 12,300 square feet of open space for racking• A 6,800-square-foot office addition, providing updated and functional office space• Addition of 13 service bays, including a wash bay and a CNG bay for enhanced service capabilities, bring total bay count to 30• Interior finishes such as flake epoxy flooring, stainless steel countertops, and diamond plate wall cladding to give the facility a first-class and modern look“This renovation is a significant investment in both our customers and employees. We are incredibly proud of this expansion, which provides customers with a first-class TLG facility,” said Glenn Larson, President & CEO of The Larson Group. “TLG is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line dealerships for our customers to support their businesses and provide the highest level of service.”Construction was overseen by Cincinnati Commercial Contracting, who have completed multiple dealership projects for TLG including facilities in Evansville, Indiana, and Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.“We have now completed four major projects for The Larson Group within the last five years,” said Justin Platt, Principal of CCC. This goes to show TLG’s outstanding commitment to their customers and employees. The Louisville facility has undergone a total transformation. The final product reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of everyone involved; something the entire team can take pride in. CCC is truly grateful to be a part of this venture.”An open house and customer appreciation event will be held on April 3, 2025, for customers to tour the new space, meet the team and learn more about services offered TLG Peterbilt – Louisville.TLG Peterbilt – Louisville is a full-service dealership offering new and used truck sales, parts, service, mobile service, and leasing and rental. It is located at 4415 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.Hours of operation are:• Service: M-F, 6:30AM – 12:30AM• Parts: M–F, 7AM – 11:30PM. Sat: 8AM – Noon• Truck Sales: M-F, 8AM – 5PM• Leasing & Rental: M-F, 8AM – 5PM##About The Larson GroupTLG Peterbilt is an award-winning Peterbilt dealer group with more than 25 locations across eight states from the Midwest to the Southeast. Founded in 1987, TLG is family-owned and operated. TLG offers industry-leading commercial transportation support through premium truck, parts and service solutions, and a team dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.For more information about The Larson Group’s growing dealership network or to experience the company’s exemplary customer service first-hand, visit https:// www.TLGtrucks.com , or contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.