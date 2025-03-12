Altis Labs teams up with Hamilton Health Sciences on AI for Breast Cancer

This is an opportunity for us to expand into the most common type of cancer in women and help grow the world’s largest real-world cancer imaging database for AI research.” — Felix Baldauf-Lenschen

TORONTO, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altis Labs, Inc. (“Altis”), the computational imaging company advancing precision medicine with AI, today announced a new research collaboration with Hamilton Health Sciences to develop and evaluate prognostic AI models for breast cancer. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer and second leading cause of death from cancer in Canadian women.The initiative is led by Dr. Jeremy Petch, Director of the Centre for Research in Education and Academic Technology in Health (CREATE) at Hamilton Health Sciences.This project will collate and de-identify real-world clinical and imaging data of breast cancer patients from Hamilton Health Sciences, creating a longitudinal, research-grade database. This data will then be used to foster AI research. This initiative aims to train and validate prognostic AI models that will subsequently be evaluated on a prospective cohort of patients to rigorously assess performance. Researchers will also be able to evaluate the potential utility for these models to help clinicians make more informed decisions about the best course of treatment.“We are truly excited about the possibilities that this research holds,” said Dr. Jeremy Petch. “By curating such a large, high-dimensional dataset, we’re enabling the development and rigorous validation of AI that will hopefully have significant clinical utility and improve patient outcomes.”“We are delighted to partner with Dr. Petch’s team and HHS given their fantastic track record for enabling outstanding patient care and research,” said Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, CEO of Altis Labs. “This is an opportunity for us to expand into the most common type of cancer in women and help grow the industry's largest real-world cancer imaging database for AI research.”The project is backed by Innovation Factory’s Southern Ontario Pharmaceutical & Health Innovation Ecosystem (SOPHIE) program, which supports collaborative initiatives for Ontario-based life science firms in the later stages of commercialization. SOPHIE is funded by a Government of Canada investment of more than $7 million, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), to help technology companies develop, test and commercialize innovative healthcare solutions.“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting our life sciences entrepreneurs,” said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, former Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “These entrepreneurs are dedicated to finding solutions to protect the well-being of Canadians. Innovation Factory and Synapse Life Science Consortium are creating opportunities for life sciences companies through the SOPHIE program. Together, we are creating a healthier future and stronger economy for Canadians.”About Altis LabsAltis Labs is the computational imaging company advancing precision medicine and clinical trials with AI. With its partners, Altis has created the industry's largest multi-modal training database spanning longitudinal imaging linked to clinical, molecular, and survival outcomes data. AI models trained on this data help clinician scientists and biopharma accelerate clinical research by more accurately stratifying patients and quantifying treatment effect. Altis is proudly headquartered in Toronto, Canada.To learn more, visit www.altislabs.com About Hamilton Health SciencesHamilton Health Sciences is a community of 15,000 staff, physicians, researchers and volunteers that proudly serves southwestern Ontario residents. We also provide specialized, advanced care to people from across the province. We’re the only hospital in Ontario that cares for all ages, from pre-birth to end-of-life. We offer world-leading expertise in many areas, including cardiac and stroke care, cancer care, palliative care, and pediatrics.We are a world-renowned hospital for health-care research. We focus daily on improving the quality of care for our patients through innovation and evidence-based practices.About Innovation FactoryInnovation Factory is a not-for-profit business accelerator, serving as the catalyst for technology innovation in the greater Hamilton area since 2010. Innovation Factory provides business services, training, mentorship, and strategic connections to drive market adoption, leverage intellectual property, and increase revenues, investment, and jobs. Innovators can also access sector-specific resources including exclusive smart transportation test environments and data; and a formal life science and health innovation ecosystem.To learn more, visit www.innovationfactory.ca About FedDev OntarioFor 14 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada’s most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

