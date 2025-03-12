Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe Takes Center Stage in Basel, Europe’s Premier Pharma Hub

Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe 2025

Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe returns to Basel, Europe's pharma hub, June 10-12, 2025, uniting experts to advance antibody science.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa Connect, a leading provider of business intelligence and industry events, is pleased to announce the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe conference, taking place in Basel from June 10-12, 2025.Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe:Date: June 10-12, 2025Location: Congress Center | Basel SwitzerlandAntibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe will convene over 350 leading researchers, scientists, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in antibody engineering and their therapeutic applications. The conference will cover a wide array of topics, including:• Emerging In Vitro Approaches to Antibody Discovery• Advanced In Vivo Antibody Discovery• Enhanced Therapeutic Function Through Fc Engineering• Multi-specific Engineering• Agonist Antibodies, Co-stimulation & Combination Therapy• Beyond IgG: Next-gen Therapeutic Scaffolds & Antibody Formats• Therapeutic Antibody Applications Beyond Oncology• Antibodies for Autoimmune Disease• Innovations with Antibody PayloadsKey highlights of the conference include:• Presentations from world-renowned pioneers who are front and centre of the experience.• Interactive workshops and poster presentations showcasing cutting-edge research from peers.• Networking opportunities with colleagues from around the globe.“An excellent interaction of academia and pharma, conducive to enhanced collaboration in the development of antibody science in Europe!”- Gordana Wozniak-Knopp, Phd, BOKUThe sister-conference to the San Diego meeting, Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics US, the European counterpart promises to deliver critical insights in an environment designed to cultivate discussions that will propel the industry forward. With a programme created in conjunction with The Antibody Society, the mix of academia and industry enables a knowledge-hub unlike any other.“Coming from academia, I see the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics conference to be a great opportunity to explore an industry perspective. It showcases the high-quality research and cutting edge technologies used in the forefront of antibody research and development. It opened my eyes to other opportunities outside academia and the direct impact of research done in industry aiming to improve human health.”- Rodrigo Arcoverde Cerveira Da Silva, Karolinska InstitutetInforma Connect are thrilled to welcome you to London for this “must-attend” antibody event.Registration information for Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe is available online . Early bird rates are available until 16 May 2025.For more information please visit the conference website at:About Informa ConnectWe have millions of professional and commercial customers. Our mission is to give them access to extraordinary people and exceptional insight.We provide unique opportunities to learn, establish relationships and do business. We do this through a range of products and services, from digital platforms to live events.For more information, please visit https://informaconnect.com/

