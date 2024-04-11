Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe Takes Center Stage in London
Leading provider of industry events, Informa Connect, is pleased to announce the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe conference in London, June 4-6, 2024
Date: June 4-6, 2024
Location: ExCeL London, Platinum Suite, London, United Kingdom
Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe will bring together more than 350 leading researchers, scientists, and industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements in antibody engineering and their therapeutic applications. The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including:
• Fc Engineering
• Novel Approaches to Antibody Discovery
• Challenges in Discovery & Optimization of Multispecific Antibodies
• Agonist Antibodies
• Conditionally Active Biotherapeutics
• Emerging Modalities: ADCs, Degraders and Beyond
• Computational Approaches to Antibody Discovery and Optimization
• Co-Stimulatory Antibodies and Combination Approaches in Oncology
• Antibody Theranostics
Key highlights of the conference include:
• Presentations from world-renowned pioneers who are front and centre of the experience.
• Interactive workshops and poster presentations showcasing cutting-edge research from peers.
• Networking opportunities with colleagues from around the globe.
“An excellent interaction of academia and pharma, conducive to enhanced collaboration in the development of antibody science in Europe!”
- Gordana Wozniak-Knopp, Phd, BOKU
The sister-conference to the San Diego meeting, Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics US, the European counterpart promises to deliver critical insights in an environment designed to cultivate discussions that will propel the industry forward. With a programme created in conjunction with The Antibody Society, the mix of academia and industry enables a knowledge-hub unlike any other.
“Coming from academia, I see the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics conference to be a great opportunity to explore an industry perspective. It showcases the high-quality research and cutting edge technologies used in the forefront of antibody research and development. It opened my eyes to other opportunities outside academia and the direct impact of research done in industry aiming to improve human health.”
- Rodrigo Arcoverde Cerveira Da Silva, Karolinska Institutet
Informa Connect are thrilled to welcome you to London for this “must-attend” antibody event.
Registration information for Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe is available online.
Early bird rates are available until 17 May 2024.
For more information please visit the conference website at:
https://informaconnect.com/antibody-engineering-europe/
Additional links and information:
Follow Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics on Twitter @AntibodyEngIC (hashtag: #ANTIBODYENGEU) or on LinkedIn.
