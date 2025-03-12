Blaze CMO Launches Export Experts Program to Help Canadian SMEs Diversify Revenue Amid U.S. Tariffs

The initiative includes a comprehensive program designed to help Canadian SMEs rapidly expand into alternative markets beyond the United States

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of newly imposed U.S. tariffs, many Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing the prospect of reduced access to their primary export market. To offer a practical solution to this challenge, Blaze CMO , known for its expertise in marketing and Fractional CMO services, has launched its new Export Experts program. This comprehensive program is designed to help Canadian SMEs rapidly expand into alternative markets beyond the United States, including Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.A Timely Solution for the Canadian EconomyThe recent tariff increases imposed by the United States have prompted concerns among numerous Canadian SMEs that rely heavily on exports south of the border. With a significant share of their revenues at risk, business owners are seeking efficient ways to safeguard profit margins and sustain growth.In response, Blaze CMO presents Export Experts, an initiative drawing on the company’s proven track record in marketing leadership. The goal is to provide a streamlined, effective system that enables Canadian SMEs to pivot quickly into other regions of the world, minimizing cultural, linguistic, and regulatory hurdles.A Comprehensive and Flexible OfferingBlaze CMO’s Export Experts program is anchored by an on-the-ground marketing specialist in the chosen target market, coupled with support from Blaze CMO’s full team in Canada. This combination ensures that campaigns are both culturally relevant and logistically sound, covering every phase of an international go-to-market strategy.Key elements include:Initial Market Assessment: Identifying opportunities and challenges specific to the target country.Tailored Marketing Strategy: A local expert refines positioning and messaging to align with the destination market’s cultural nuances.Advertising Campaigns: A media budget is included, enabling swift deployment on platforms like Google and social channels.Direct Outreach: Email and LinkedIn campaigns allow businesses to reach thousands of decision-makers with content adapted to local market conditions.Ongoing Optimization: Weekly “Focus Export” meetings review performance, budgets, and next steps to maintain momentum.Monthly Reporting: KPIs and outcomes are measured and shared to ensure transparency and track real-world impact.Beyond the core services included in the program, Blaze CMO offers assistance with identifying and applying for grants—such as CANEXPORT or other relevant funding programs—to help businesses offset marketing and export-related costs.High-Potential Global MarketsWhile the United States has traditionally been Canada’s leading trade partner, emerging regions offer substantial growth prospects. Europe, for instance, benefits from the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement ( CETA ) with Canada, which lifts tariffs on 98% of Canadian products. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Asia are increasingly seeking advanced solutions and expertise, providing fertile ground for Canadian companies with innovative offerings.Tangible Advantages for SMEsExport Experts provides speed and adaptability. Instead of hiring a full-time team, businesses leverage Blaze CMO’s fractional model—allowing them to stay focused on core operations while experts handle research and execution.“Canadian SMEs can’t rely on one market, especially with sudden trade policy shifts,” says Jean Thibaudeau, Founder of Blaze CMO. “Our program offers local expertise, ongoing intelligence, and a single point of coordination. We also help secure grants that substantially lower up-front costs.”Notably, under CETA, 98% of Canadian products face no tariffs in Europe, creating a prime opportunity to diversify quickly.Looking AheadAs Canada’s manufacturing, tech, and services sectors continue to broaden their global reach, Blaze CMO’s Export Experts program responds to an ongoing trend toward diversification. Agreements like CETA open new doors for Canadian firms of all sizes to establish an international footprint.“These recent U.S. tariffs serve as a reminder that even our most trusted markets can pose sudden risks,” adds Thibaudeau. “Expanding into additional regions helps Canadian companies spread that risk, gain resilience, and tap into new customer bases. Export Experts ensures they can do so with expert local support and a proven, cost-effective formula.”About Blaze CMOBased in the Greater Montreal area, Blaze CMO specializes in delivering high-impact marketing solutions, originally focused on Fractional CMO services. By uniting specialists in areas such as copywriting, design, web development, advertising, SEO, analytics, and e-commerce, Blaze CMO delivers holistic growth strategies at both domestic and international levels. The company’s human-centric, flexible, and results-driven approach has attracted Canadian business owners seeking concrete, effective marketing outcomes.

