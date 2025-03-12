UK Security Firm Region Security Guarding Wins National Diversity & Inclusion Award

Region Security Guarding recognised for championing workplace diversity by Business Awards UK

WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading UK security firm has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to diversity and inclusion, winning the Diversity & Inclusion Award at the Small Business Awards 2025, by Business Awards UK. Region Security Guarding , a national provider of security services, has been acknowledged for its efforts in ensuring fair employment, accessibility, and workforce representation across the industry.The firm was also a finalist for National Business of the Year, solidifying its position as one of the country’s most forward-thinking employers.Driving Change in the Security IndustryThe security sector has traditionally struggled with workforce diversity, but Region Security Guarding is leading the way with a commitment to inclusive hiring, fair wages, and structured career development. With over 80% of its workforce from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, the company is ensuring security careers are accessible to individuals from all walks of life.As a Disability Confident Committed employer, Region Security Guarding has also implemented policies to remove barriers for individuals with disabilities and neurodiverse conditions, making security a more inclusive industry. Through structured support, training, and workplace adjustments, the company is setting a new benchmark for the sector.For many professionals, finding a workplace that truly understands neurodiversity and accessibility can be a challenge—something Chris Gowlett, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Region Security Guarding, has personally experienced.Chris, who has ADHD, has benefited from the company’s commitment to inclusivity, receiving guidance on securing Access to Work funding and implementing reasonable workplace adjustments to support their role."Since joining Region Security Guarding, I have received invaluable support in accessing the adjustments I need to thrive in my role. From securing Access to Work funding to creating a work environment that accommodates my needs, the company has been proactive in ensuring I have every opportunity to succeed," said Chris.A Model for Workplace InclusivityRegion Security Guarding has placed a meaningful focus on diversity and inclusion that goes beyond lip-service, developing progressive hiring practices and employee support initiatives to ensure professionals from all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to thrive.Their commitment has developed a caring and inclusive workplace where employees with disabilities and neurodiverse conditions have clear pathways for career growth while prioritising mental health and wellbeing."Security should be a career open to all, and we’re proud to be leading the way," said Zachariah Islam, Managing Director of Region Security Guarding. "Our mission is to ensure that security is seen as an inclusive and rewarding profession, where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive."Setting a National BenchmarkRegion Security Guarding is not only reshaping its own workforce—it’s leading the way for diversity and inclusion in the security industry."We want to inspire change across the security sector and beyond," Zachariah continued. "By proving that inclusivity and accessibility strengthen a business, we hope to encourage more companies to take similar steps."This latest award win highlights Region Security Guarding’s ongoing efforts to redefine workplace diversity and equity in the UK.For more information about Region Security Guarding, visit https://www.regionsecurityguarding.co.uk

