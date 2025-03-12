Inventive Minds, Shaping Futures: CIFAL Jeju 2024 SDG Progress Report

Theme: Social Inclusion

CIFAL Jeju co-designed career pathways for individuals with disabilities, creating new possibilities to thrive in their communities. The interactive virtual workshop hosted 215 participants from 31 countries, building capacity for accessible design, professional skills, and advocacy resources. Together with international experts, participants were empowered with the necessary knowledge for social inclusion and skills for livelihood development to build their futures.

Theme: Environmental Sustainability

CIFAL Jeju hosted an online workshop on disaster risk reduction, with an audience of 2,925 participants from 149 countries globally. The workshop, titled “Disaster Risk Reduction and Early Warning Systems for All through Effective Gender-Responsive Planning, Digital Government Transformation and Financing”, helped equip participants with the knowledge and skills to operate early warning systems. Experts introduced innovative policy and technology tools in addition to direct guidance on strengthening local capacity to respond to emergencies.

Theme: Global Citizenship Education: Youth Engagement

Echoing the sentiments of the Summit of the Future in 2024, CIFAL Jeju provided meaningful platforms to engage youth in critical decision-making processes. A shining example of their efforts is the “Jeju International Future Generations Forum”, which brought together 30 youth leaders across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss their visions, priorities, and intergenerational collaboration to achieve common goals in the 2030 Agenda.