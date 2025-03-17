Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards: Honouring Digital Security Leaders

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards , recognising organisations and professionals who have demonstrated excellence in digital security and resilience.These awards acknowledge leading businesses and individuals dedicated to mitigating cyber risks through effective cybersecurity strategies, advanced technology solutions, and outstanding client support.Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Winners- G6S Security Limited – Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2025- Resilience – Threat Detection and Response Excellence- Securebytes Solutions Ltd – Best Client Support- keepit – Best Cybersecurity Backup Service- Origin Secured – Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution- Julia Studholme, Varonis – Best Cybersecurity Innovation- Handley Gill Limited – Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign- Vamshidhar Reddy Vemula, Cloud6AI, – Cloud Security Pioneer- LevelBlue – Best Cyber Resilience Strategy- MetaCompliance – Best Cybersecurity Training- Index Engines – Best International Cybersecurity Service- PNDC (University of Strathclyde) – Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution- Bisola Kayode, Deloitte UK – Rising Star AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Finalists- G6S Security Limited – Best Cybersecurity Backup Service, Best Zero Trust or IoT Solution- Resilience – Best Client Support- Securebytes Solutions Ltd – Cybersecurity Company of the Year- Julia Studholme, Varonis – Rising Star Award- Crypto Legal – Best International Cybersecurity Service, Best Cybersecurity Innovation- MetaCompliance – Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution- PNDC (University of Strathclyde) – Threat Detection and Response ExcellencePromoting Cybersecurity and ResilienceThe winners and finalists of the 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards have built effective solutions and strategies to combat cyber threats, enhancing security and operational continuity across various sectors. Through innovative technologies, rigorous standards, and strong client relationships, these organisations continue to contribute to a safer digital environment.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their commendable achievements in cybersecurity and resilience.For further details on the 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.