Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,957 in the last 365 days.

Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards: Honouring Digital Security Leaders

Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity & Resilience Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards, recognising organisations and professionals who have demonstrated excellence in digital security and resilience.

These awards acknowledge leading businesses and individuals dedicated to mitigating cyber risks through effective cybersecurity strategies, advanced technology solutions, and outstanding client support.

Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Winners

- G6S Security Limited – Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2025
- Resilience – Threat Detection and Response Excellence
- Securebytes Solutions Ltd – Best Client Support
- keepit – Best Cybersecurity Backup Service
- Origin Secured – Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution
- Julia Studholme, Varonis – Best Cybersecurity Innovation
- Handley Gill Limited – Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
- Vamshidhar Reddy Vemula, Cloud6AI, – Cloud Security Pioneer
- LevelBlue – Best Cyber Resilience Strategy
- MetaCompliance – Best Cybersecurity Training
- Index Engines – Best International Cybersecurity Service
- PNDC (University of Strathclyde) – Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution
- Bisola Kayode, Deloitte UK – Rising Star Award

Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Finalists

- G6S Security Limited – Best Cybersecurity Backup Service, Best Zero Trust or IoT Solution
- Resilience – Best Client Support
- Securebytes Solutions Ltd – Cybersecurity Company of the Year
- Julia Studholme, Varonis – Rising Star Award
- Crypto Legal – Best International Cybersecurity Service, Best Cybersecurity Innovation
- MetaCompliance – Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution
- PNDC (University of Strathclyde) – Threat Detection and Response Excellence

Promoting Cybersecurity and Resilience

The winners and finalists of the 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards have built effective solutions and strategies to combat cyber threats, enhancing security and operational continuity across various sectors. Through innovative technologies, rigorous standards, and strong client relationships, these organisations continue to contribute to a safer digital environment.

Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their commendable achievements in cybersecurity and resilience.

For further details on the 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

Dan Marsh
Business Awards UK
+44 1302 985118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Business Awards UK 2025 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards: Honouring Digital Security Leaders

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more