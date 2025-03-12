iContact BPO Partners with Krisp AI to Enhance Productivity and Customer Experience

David Hood, Chief Operating Officer at iContact BPO iContact BPO

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iContact BPO, a leading South Africa-based business process outsourcing (BPO) provider serving international markets, has partnered with Krisp AI to deploy its AI-driven noise cancellation technology across its contact center operations. This strategic initiative aims to improve agent productivity and enhance the overall customer experience by eliminating background noise—a common challenge in high-volume call center environments.

“Incorporating AI-driven noise reduction has yielded significant improvements in key contact center quality metrics, including reduced average call handling time, increased agent and customer satisfaction, improved first-call resolution rates, and lower call abandonment due to noise-related complaints,” says David Hood, Chief Operating Officer at iContact BPO. “When paired with continuous agent training and development, the result is a truly enhanced customer service experience.”

The Krisp AI technology effectively removes both inbound and outbound background noise, ensuring crystal-clear call quality for both agents and customers. By enabling clearer communication, agents can understand customer queries more efficiently, reducing miscommunication and the need for follow-ups or escalations. Additionally, the technology minimizes agent fatigue, enhances concentration, and facilitates seamless remote work opportunities.

“Customers appreciate efficient, professional interactions that are free from distractions, which contributes to improved customer sentiment and satisfaction,” Hood explains. “By integrating this AI solution, we are optimizing both the agent and customer experience while reinforcing iContact BPO’s commitment to innovation.”

A key consideration in implementing AI technologies is data privacy and security. The Krisp AI solution functions as a “virtual microphone and speaker”, processing noise cancellation directly on users’ computers. Krisp never stores any audio data neither on device nor in the cloud, so there is zero risk of customer information being captured or stored. The technology also adheres to industry-leading security standards, including TLS 1.2 encryption and SOC-2 Type 2 compliance.

With the successful deployment of AI Noise Cancellation, iContact BPO is exploring further AI enhancements, including Krisp AI Accent Conversion—a deep learning-driven feature that adapts an agent’s accent to match the customer’s native accent in real time.

“Clear communication is at the heart of exceptional customer service. By eliminating background noise in real time, Krisp ensures that iContact BPO’s customers experience seamless conversations, reducing misunderstandings and improving call resolution. At the same time, agents can stay fully engaged, leading to greater efficiency and job satisfaction,” said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Krisp. “We’re excited to support iContact BPO in delivering an elevated customer experience with our industry-leading voice AI technology, making every interaction clearer and more effective.”

Balancing AI and Human Soft Skills in the BPO Sector

As AI and digital technologies continue to evolve, the role of human agents in contact centers is frequently questioned. South Africa’s BPO industry has distinguished itself as a top global offshoring destination, recognized for the exceptional empathy, sincerity, and high-quality service provided by its workforce.

Addressing the relationship between AI and human capabilities in the industry, Hood states, “For decades, humans and machines have worked together to optimize efficiency. AI-driven automation is an asset, but it cannot replace the critical human element in customer service. The combination of technical expertise and essential soft skills—such as empathy, cultural affinity, and listening ability—is more important than ever. Advances in BPO technology have not only improved customer experiences but also created more job opportunities by enabling deeper, more meaningful customer engagements.”

A key driver for outsourcing to South Africa lies in its balance of technological infrastructure and human talent. The country’s highly educated multilingual workforce, combined with its strong telecommunications infrastructure and cost efficiencies, makes it an attractive destination for BPO services across industries such as retail, telecommunications, utilities, and healthcare.

“At iContact BPO, we view AI and human expertise as complementary rather than competing forces. The most effective outsourcing solutions leverage the strengths of both. We remain committed to harnessing the best of AI-driven operational efficiencies while continuing to invest in our talented workforce to deliver exceptional service and CX for our clients,” Hood concludes.

