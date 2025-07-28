Hands in Action, Hearts in Service: BASF South Africa & Partners Drive Lasting Community Impact on Nelson Mandela Day

Over 50 BASF Employees helped transform Corinthians Africa on Nelson Mandela Day 2025 To wrap up the day at the Corinthians Africa event, in a heartwarming display of inclusion and camaraderie, BASF team faced off with the community in a friendly blind soccer match. Sibonakaliso Shabangu (BASF) with Jack Msibi(Corinthians Africa)

Over 50 employees at BASF South Africa volunteered their time and skills to uplift communities in both Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

Working alongside BASF and Kansai Plascon has been a powerful reminder of what collaboration can achieve. Together, we’re creating spaces of dignity, safety, and pride for our youth.” — Jack Msibi, CEO of Corinthians Africa

SOUTH AFRICA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In commemoration of Nelson Mandela Day 2025, an annual global celebration that takes place on 18 July to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, BASF South Africa, Corinthians Africa (a Johannesburg-based non-profit), Horizon Farm Trust (a Kwazulu-Natal-based non-profit), and Kansai Plascon united to deliver meaningful, hands-on initiatives aimed at uplifting communities in South Africa — a region where BASF proudly operates with two manufacturing sites.

Through purposeful action and shared commitment to social change, BASF employees dedicated a full day to ensure all activities were completed successfully.

Volunteers cleared, cultivated, and replanted community gardens, transforming them into sustainable food source for local communities in Johannesburg and Kwa-Zulu Natal. Devan Govender, Managing Director of BASF’s Agricultural Specialities shared: “At BASF, we believe that sustainability starts at the grassroots. Supporting food security through garden revamping at both Corinthians Africa and Horizon Farm Trust is one way we can honour Madiba’s legacy while empowering local communities to thrive.”

Additionally, three offices and a kitchen area at Corinthians Africa received a vibrant painting makeover, thanks to Kansai Plascon’s paint donations and the creative energy of volunteers. Alan Cotton, Kansai Plascon General Manager Southern Africa, said: “We’re proud to bring colour and care to spaces that matter. Partnering with BASF allows us to use our products for purpose — brightening lives and building community.”

Jack Msibi, CEO of Corinthians Africa, expressed: “Working alongside BASF and Kansai Plascon has been a powerful reminder of what collaboration can achieve. Together, we’re creating spaces of dignity, safety, and pride for our youth.” As an NPO and a social enterprise, Corinthians Africa aims to transform the lives of vulnerable young people in Larochelle south of Johannesburg and surrounding areas. It leverages its four focus areas of sports, social entrepreneurship, education and community development to establish authentic and impactful relationships in its community.

To wrap up the day at Corinthians Africa event, in a heartwarming display of inclusion and camaraderie, BASF team faced off against the community in a friendly blind soccer match. The event concluded with a shared meal, bringing together volunteers and residents to celebrate unity, resilience, and the joy of giving back.

Sibonakaliso Shabangu, Head of Human Resources and Business Services in Africa and Managing Director (Interim) of BASF South Africa, shared: “The 2025 Mandela Day collaboration between BASF, Corinthians Africa, Horizon Farm Trust and Kansai Plascon exemplifies the power of partnership in driving meaningful change. From food security to youth empowerment, each initiative was a step toward building a more compassionate and sustainable future, which is also our response to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 10 to help transform our world. Nelson Mandela Day is not just a moment — it’s a movement. And this year, we made every minute count.”

