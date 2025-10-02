BASF in South Africa welcomes Wojciech Kulma as new Managing Director

Wojciech Kulma, Managing Director for BASF South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Assumes role on October 1, 2025

- Brings over 25 years of global BASF leadership across sales, strategy, and transformation in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

- Committed to driving customer-centric innovation, sustainable growth, and meaningful community impact in South Africa

BASF in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Wojciech Kulma as its new Managing Director, effective October 1, 2025. This strategic leadership transition supports BASF’s Winning Ways strategy, focused on value creation, customer proximity, and performance-driven transformation across Southern Africa.

Mr. Kulma brings over 25 years of international experience within BASF, having held senior roles in sales, business management, and finance across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. His leadership has been instrumental in driving regional expansion, post-merger integrations, and strategic investment projects.

He holds a master’s degree in marketing and finance from the Warsaw School of Economics, complemented by executive training in strategic management, negotiations, and controlling. Mr. Kulma brings a global perspective and a collaborative leadership style.

BASF in South Africa aims to be the leading chemical partner in Southern Africa, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that are tailored to customer needs and aligned with local market priorities. This vision supports BASF’s ambition “to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation,” while ensuring relevance and impact in the South African context.

Wojciech Kulma, Managing Director for BASF South Africa, shared his perspective: “I am honoured to lead BASF in South Africa as we continue advancing our global Winning Ways strategy. Our focus will be on deepening customer relationships, co-developing solutions that meet local needs, and creating lasting value for our communities and stakeholders. Sustainability remains a key driver, but always in balance with what matters most to our customers.”

