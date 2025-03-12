Large Volume Parenteral Market estimated to reach US$15.843 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.05%

The large volume parenteral market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% from US$12.385 billion in 2025 to US$15.843 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the large volume parenteral market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$15.843 billion by 2030.The global market for large volume parenteral (LVP) products is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for injectable drugs and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, has led to a surge in demand for injectable drugs, which are often administered through LVPs. These products are sterile solutions or suspensions of drugs in large volumes, typically ranging from 100 mL to 1000 mL, and are used for intravenous or intramuscular administration. LVPs offer several advantages over other drug delivery methods, including faster onset of action, higher bioavailability, and reduced risk of contamination.The report also highlights the increasing adoption of LVPs in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, as well as the growing trend of home healthcare, as major factors driving market growth. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population and the subsequent increase in chronic diseases among this demographic are expected to further boost the demand for LVPs. However, stringent regulations and the high cost of LVP products may hinder market growth to some extent.As the demand for injectable drugs continues to rise, the LVP market is expected to witness steady growth, providing opportunities for both established players and new entrants. With advancements in technology and healthcare infrastructure, the market is likely to witness further developments and innovations in the near future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/large-volume-parenteral-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the large volume parenteral market that have been covered are Fresenius Kabi AG, Albert David Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Grifols S.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BML Parenteral Drugs, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., DJ Labs, among others.The market analytics report segments the large volume parenteral market as follows:• By Volumeo 100 ml - 250 mlo 250 ml - 500 mlo Above 500 ml• By Applicationo Correction of electrolyte & fluid balance disturbanceso Nutritiono Vehicle for administering other drugs• By Packaging Containero Glass Bottleo Plastic Bags• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Fresenius Kabi AG• Albert David Ltd.• Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.• Grifols S.A.• B. Braun Melsungen AG• BML Parenteral Drugs• Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.• DJ Labs• Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited• BKRS Pharma Pvt. Ltd.• Pfizer.• Baxter.• August Bioservices• INCOG BioPharma Services• Simtra BioPharma SolutionsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Veterinary X-Ray Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-veterinary-x-ray-market • Drug Delivery Polymer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drug-delivery-polymer-market • Oral Drug Delivery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oral-drug-delivery-market • Medical Gloves Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-gloves-market • Global Otoscope Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-otoscope-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

