Railway Equipment Market anticipated to surpass US$120.457 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.10%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the railway equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$120.457 billion by 2030.The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation has led to a surge in the adoption of railway equipment. The growing population and urbanization have also contributed to the demand for efficient and reliable transportation systems, further driving the growth of the global railway equipment market.One of the key factors driving the market is the technological advancements in railway equipment. With the introduction of advanced signaling systems, high-speed trains, and intelligent transportation systems, the efficiency and safety of railway operations have significantly improved. This has led to a higher demand for railway equipment, especially in developing countries where there is a need to upgrade existing infrastructure.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global railway equipment market, with China being the largest market due to its extensive railway network and ongoing investments in high-speed rail projects. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.As the world continues to prioritize sustainable transportation, the global railway equipment market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the railway equipment market that have been covered are CRRC Corporation Limited, Siemens, Alstom, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, Wabtec Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi Rail Limited, voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH, among others.The market analytics report segments the railway equipment market as follows:• By Typeo Rolling Stocko Infrastructureo Componentso Others• By Applicationo EMUo DMUo Locomotiveso Coacheso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others 