Fersa expands global footprint with new high-tech manufacturing facility in China

State-of-the-art Jiaxing site features next-generation technologies and equipment as well as industry-leading labs and R&D centres New plant supports Fersa’s partnerships with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers Investment of €37 million over five years reinforces Fersa’s commitment to growth, innovation and market leadership

New site, spanning 30,000 square meters, represents a €37 million investment and, when at full capacity, it will double Fersa's production output in China

JIAXING, CHINA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fersa, a global leader in high-performance bearings and mobility solutions, has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jiaxing, China. Marking a significant investment in the region, the new production site reinforces Fersa’s commitment to continued growth, innovation and market leadership in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The new factory, spanning 30,000 square meters, represents a €37 million investment by Fersa over five years and, when operating at full capacity, it will double the company’s previous production capacity in China.

The total investment has ensured the new site features next-generation manufacturing lines, automated production processes and all-new test and validation equipment. The facility is also home to industry-leading innovation and precision quality control labs, cutting-edge R&D centres and the very latest in digitalization tech.

The ceremony was attended by various Spanish authorities and the Government of Jiaxing, including representatives of the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office, the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the Rectorate of the University of Zaragoza.

During the event, Jianfeng Wang, Director of Foreign Affairs of Jiaxing, and Luis Antonio Calvo Castaño, Consul of Spain in Shanghai, unveiled a commemorative plaque of the ceremony, together with Carlos Oehling, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fersa.

"This new facility underscores our dedication and focus on meeting growing demand for high-performance solutions in the automotive and industrial sectors," said Miguel Alquezar, General Manager of Fersa China. "With this ambitious expansion, we will not only substantially increase our production capacity in China but also deepen our relationships with key partners and customers in the region.

“Our continued presence in Jiaxing is vital to maintaining our strong growth momentum and reinforcing the Fersa brand as a global leader in bearing technology and mobility solutions."

Since establishing operations in Jiaxing in 2011, Fersa has played a vital role in the region’s economic development. The new facility, which replaces Fersa’s existing plant, underscores the company’s continued confidence in the Chinese market and its long-term vision for global expansion.

With a focus on seamless efficiency, sustainability and innovation, Fersa’s operations in Jiaxing have helped nurture partnerships with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers based in the region. This latest expansion reinforces the company’s mission to optimise production capabilities while ensuring a more streamlined and sustainable supply chain.

Fersa’s investment in China is part of a broader strategy to solidify its presence across key global markets. The company now operates six manufacturing plants across Europe and Asia, underscoring its ability to deliver high-quality mobility solutions to over 100 countries. Fersa closed 2024 with €187 million in revenue, marking a 13% growth compared to 2022, and is on track to surpass €200 million in 2025.



Media Contact:

Name: Fersa Communication Team

Email: press@fersa.com

About Fersa

Fersa is a Spanish multinational company headquartered in Zaragoza, specialising in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of mobility solutions, high-performance bearings, and electromechanical components for the OEM & T1 and Aftermarket sectors in automotive, industrial, and energy applications. The company operates across five continents, with a global team of over 1,000 people and an international structure that includes six state-of-the-art production centres, 19 distribution centres, and four international R&D centres, providing support and service to customers in more than 100 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.