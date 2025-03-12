alt.ai announces collaboration with Visualsyn

alt.ai announces collaboration with VisualsynーEmbarking on the creation of smart glasses that enable users to memorize, reproduce and share what they see in 3D, contributing to the perpetual preservation of personal memories.

We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai・Yoichi Kunishima(AX Research & Solutions Division)e-mail: ai_solutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce the beginning of a technical and business collaboration with Visualsyn, Inc. ( https://visualsyn.com , head office: 7500 Rialto Boulevard Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78735; CEO: Junpyo Hong), providers of a leading AI-powered XR experience creation platform.In this exciting new collaboration, alt is partnering with Visualsyn to develop a smart glasses solution that will help people memorize, reproduce and even share their visual information in 3D by applying Glinda, Visualsyn’s AI-powered XR experience creation platform. By deepening our collaboration with Visualsyn, we believe that the visual information each user gathers through their smart glasses can become important components of their own P.A.I. and contribute to the perpetual preservation of personal memories.Visualsyn, an XR tech company founded in late 2024, provides an AI-powered, web-based spatial and object editing platform called Glinda AIMI. Glinda AIMI streamlines the content creation process, combining asset generation, editing, and publishing in a single workflow so businesses and end-users can produce high-quality content without technical knowledge.Junpyo Hong, CEO of Visualsyn, says, “This partnership with alt represents a significant turning point in overcoming the traditional challenges in XR content creation, including expensive and time-consuming development, complex outsourcing process and reliance on professional software tools. Now, users can directly create their own XR content in Glinda AIMI ( www.glinda.io ).”Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a seamless single workflow for developing smart glasses solutions and 3D content visualization by using Glinda AIMI’s innovative technology on top of alt’s P.A.I. technology. Additionally, this partnership will accelerate enterprise digital transformation, improve customer engagement and position Glinda AIMI as a cost-effective and powerful XR solution for businesses in Japan.alt's twofold mission is "liberating humans from non-productive labor" and "perpetuating human existence." This partnership with Visualsyn opens up new possibilities for human augmentation by integrating language and vision, representing a significant step toward a future where personal memories and experiences can be preserved, shared, and passed down across time and space. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to developing technologies that maximize human potential and pushing the boundaries of creativity and imagination.*Reference: Glinda, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gGnrohOdMEoW8KAKy5xSEuWHszvkz23L/view?usp=sharing ■Alliance inquiries to Glinda AIMIGlinda AIMI – AI-powered XR experience creation platform for business・Hyunwoo Shin, Head of Sales/Regional Sales Leade-mail: hw.shin@visualsyn.com・JinYong Park, COOe-mail: jy.park@visualsyn.com■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

