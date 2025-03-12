USPA Readies Security Guard Services in Mishawaka Following Fire at Mill at Ironworks Plaza

Security Guard Services in Mishawaka Readied Following Fire at Mill at Ironworks Plaza

USPA has readied emergency security and fire watch service in Mishawaka following a fire at the Mill at Ironworks Plaza early Wednesday morning

We urge business owners to implement proactive fire watch.

MISHAWAKA, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security has deployed emergency fire watch service in Mishawaka following a fire at the Mill at Ironworks Plaza early Wednesday morning. The fire, which broke out shortly after 3 a.m., involved a building under construction and required extensive firefighting efforts.

Mishawaka Fire Department officials confirmed that while the building was vacant at the time of the fire, crews had to battle the flames using ladder trucks. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Brian Fitzgibbons, Fire Safety Expert and Director of Fire Watch Operations at USPA, emphasized the urgency of fire watch deployment in such situations.

"Our fire watch service in Mishawaka is now active, ensuring safety and compliance with local fire codes.

Fire Watch Activation in Compliance with Mishawaka Fire Code

USPA’s rapid response aligns with Mishawaka’s Fire Prevention Code, which mandates strict fire safety enforcement following major fire incidents.

Under local and state fire regulations, buildings that sustain fire damage or are under construction must undergo monitoring to prevent rekindling, structural hazards, and further risks. USPA’s licensed fire watch personnel are on-site to support first responders and property managers in securing the location.

USPA’s team will remain at the site to monitor fire hazards, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with Mishawaka Fire Department protocols. Their presence is crucial in protecting adjacent properties and ensuring safety as investigations continue.

Fire Watch and Security Services Available

USPA Nationwide Security urges construction companies, business owners, and property managers in Mishawaka to implement proactive fire prevention measures.

"Fire watch is critical after a fire.

Additionally, USPA is offering security guard services in Mishawaka to assist with access control and property protection.

Additionally, USPA is offering security guard services in Mishawaka to assist with access control and property protection.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a trusted provider of fire watch, security guard, and emergency response services across the U.S. With 20+ years of experience, a 4.9-star Google rating, and an A+ accreditation from the Chamber of Commerce, USPA is the leading expert in fire watch services in Mishawaka and beyond.

For more information or to request emergency fire watch services, contact USPA Nationwide Security at (800) 214-1448 or visit www.uspasecurity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

