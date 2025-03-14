Emotion, Body, and Belief Code Practitioner Heather Frew of Three Lilies Wellness Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PLEASANT HILL, IA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Frew, a dedicated educator with nearly three decades of experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new wellness business, Three Lilies Wellness, as a certified Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code practitioner. With a passion for empowering others to achieve emotional and physical wellness through the power of energy healing, Heather is positioned to guide clients on their journey to wellness.

Heather’s introduction to the transformational practice of the Emotion, Body and Belief Code began from a seemingly serendipitous discovery on Facebook, sparking a profound journey that combined her experience as a teacher with her long-standing interest in muscle testing. Her commitment was further solidified after deeply engaging with the foundational texts of these energy healing modalities, which offer a framework for releasing trapped emotions and finding and correcting imbalances and faulty beliefs in the body that may be hindering personal growth or contributing to physical discomfort.

The Emotion, Body and Belief Code were developed by holistic chiropractor, Dr. Bradley Nelson. These techniques identify and release negative emotional energy that has become trapped in the body, often manifesting as emotional blocks or physical anguish. The Emotion Code serves as an introductory level where practitioners learn to release these trapped emotions, while the Body Code is a more comprehensive system that not only addresses emotional release but also detects and corrects various imbalances within the body. The third level is the Belief Code where practitioners identify and address faulty belief systems contributing to emotional and physical discomfort.

Heather’s practice uses a specific process to identify trapped emotions, imbalances or negative belief systems in the body. With this noninvasive and safe holistic approach, she effectively helps clients uncover hidden sources of distress, enabling the body’s own natural healing process to take place.

Heather’s journey from educator to energy balancing practitioner is marked by a dedication to learning and self-improvement. With a deep respect and understanding of muscle testing, she pursued certification through Discover Healing, completing the necessary modules, working with practice clients, and ultimately gaining proficiency in all three modalities.

Throughout her certification process, Heather prioritized practicing on herself and her family. Her work has not only contributed to her own well-being but has also significantly aided those around her, validating the efficacy of her practice.

Understanding the demands of modern life, Heather offers flexible sessions conducted remotely, via Zoom or over email, where clients don’t have to be present. Heather also does this work with animals.

One notable success story includes a client who experienced substantial relief from post-surgical discomfort after Heather’s intervention, underscoring the tangible benefits of her work. Another client, facing persistent morning sickness during pregnancy, found solace through Heather’s expertise in identifying and correcting imbalances.

Looking Ahead: Building a Future in Energy Healing

Heather is expanding her practice by establishing an online presence through her website, www.threelilieswellness.com to reach a broader audience who can benefit from her services. She is driven by a desire to engage with her passion for holistic wellness and make profound impacts on clients’ lives.

Scheduled for full launch in 2025,

Empowerment Through Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code

“The Emotion, Body, and Belief Code have not only transformed my life, promoting clearer emotional states and improved physical health, but they have also empowered me to help others in meaningful ways,” Heather shares. “By removing emotional blockages, negative beliefs and correcting imbalances in the body, I am offering clients a path to a more balanced, healthy lifestyle.”

Heather Frew invites those interested in holistic wellness to explore the benefits of her services, whether they seek to address unresolved emotional issues or enhance their overall physical well-being. Through her knowledge, experience, and empathetic approach, Heather seeks to inspire and facilitate positive, lasting changes for her clients.

For more information about Heather Frew, please visit https://www.threelilieswellness.com/

