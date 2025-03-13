Semarchy xDM Now Available as Snowflake Native App

Joint customers can deploy Semarchy’s master data management (MDM) application natively in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semarchy , a leader in master data management (MDM) and data integration, today announced the full availability of Semarchy xDM as a Snowflake Native App in the Snowflake Marketplace With Semarchy xDM available natively in Snowflake, businesses can deploy, govern and scale MDM without the need for additional apps or data transfers."By launching Semarchy xDM as a Snowflake Native App, we're enabling organizations to scale data management beyond just engineering teams," said FX Nicolas, Chief Product Officer at Semarchy. "Now, enterprises can empower business users with intuitive, AI-augmented data apps — all while seamlessly integrating with Snowflake services and leveraging its security capabilities."Semarchy xDM is fully integrated with Snowflake’s ecosystem, allowing users to seamlessly tap into Snowflake services for fast deployment while benefiting from enterprise-grade security and compliance capabilities. With Snowflake’s Marketplace Capacity Drawdown (MCD) program, businesses can apply their existing Snowflake consumption credits (in select regions) toward Semarchy xDM, making procurement and deployment more efficient."With Semarchy xDM on Snowflake Marketplace, organizations can simplify and scale their master data management directly within Snowflake," said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. "This integration eliminates the friction of complex data movement, enabling businesses to seamlessly govern and leverage their data while taking full advantage of Snowflake’s security capabilities, scalability, and AI-driven insights. By bringing Semarchy xDM into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enterprises can unlock greater efficiency, enhance data quality, and accelerate their digital transformation.""The availability of Semarchy xDM as a Snowflake Native App will bring significant business value to organizations by streamlining their data management and enhancing performance,” said Olivier MARQUIS, CEO at Next Decision. “Next Decision's expertise as a partner of both companies can ensure a smooth and optimized implementation, minimizing disruptions and maximizing the benefits for organizations. Overall, the combination of Semarchy's data management capabilities, Snowflake's high-performance platform, and Next Decision's implementation expertise can accelerate time-to-value, improve data governance, and increase business value for organizations.”Since data managed in Semarchy xDM resides entirely within Snowflake, organizations not only inherit Snowflake’s security architecture, but also benefit from Semarchy’s own SOC 2 and ISO-27001 certifications. This dual-layered security approach makes Semarchy xDM an ideal solution for highly regulated industries requiring strict data governance standards.With Semarchy xDM, organizations can expand data governance beyond technical teams, allowing business users to collaborate with engineers via AI-augmented, no-code/low-code data apps — all accessible through a browser. According to The Semarchy Business Value by IDC (August 2024), data analysts delivered trusted insights 38% faster with Semarchy Master Data Management by gaining self-service access to high-quality, reliable data—improving confidence and efficiency in decision-making.Semarchy remains committed to ongoing enhancements, continually refining the application to deliver best-in-class MDM capabilities tailored for Snowflake users.Semarchy xDM is now live and generally available in the Snowflake Marketplace.For more information, visit https://semarchy.com/partners/snowflake/ About SemarchySemarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset — data — into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple.Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India.For more information, visit www.semarchy.com

