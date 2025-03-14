Retired Colonel Jason M. Halloren of Extreme Flite Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colonel Jason M. Halloren (Ret.), a distinguished military leader with over 33 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of Extreme Flite Consulting. This innovative leadership consulting firm is working hard to help organizations enhance their internal culture, improve management strategies, and maximize team performance through targeted, and actionable guidance that manifests economic growth and savings.

Colonel Halloren’s remarkable career in the United States Army equipped him with exceptional leadership skills and profound strategic insights as he worked with military, civilian, and foreign nationals and populations to achieve desired outcomes. Enlisting in 1987 while attending Michigan State University, he later transitioned to active duty in 1992, following his commissioning. Throughout his military service, he has been stationed at numerous key military installations around the world such as Korea, Honduras, Fort Campbell, Fort Bliss, and Fort Bragg, amassing 13 combat and operational deployments. He led Soldiers on the initial missions into both Afghanistan and Iraq with multiple return tours and mostly under the umbrella of the United States Special Operations Command where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and multiple Bronze Stars for gallantry and valor. Each assignment sharpened his leadership capabilities and deepened his understanding of people and organizational dynamics and to hear him speak of any particular point in time during his career is awe inspiring.

Halloren’s academic credentials are as impressive as his service record. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University, with advanced degrees in National Security from the United States Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. His exceptional contribution to aviation leadership has been recognized with the prestigious Order of St. Michael from the Army Aviation Association of America.

Raised on the north side of Detroit, by a single mother who was a school teacher, Halloren attributes his strong work ethic and integrity to the values instilled at an early age. “She taught us that no matter who you are or where you come from, hard work and integrity will propel you forward,” Halloren reflects. “And at 15 I gained a stepfather that reinforced that mantra, shaping the foundation of who I am today.” His journey through life’s challenges, combined with his mother’s dedication, laid the groundwork for his successful military career and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Extreme Flite Consulting emerged from Halloren’s mission to share his leadership insights and experience. After retiring from active duty, he dedicated time to personal development and consulting mentors who encouraged him to formalize his advisory role. “My mentors opened my eyes to the fact that the knowledge I was generously sharing could truly benefit organizations, and they would be willing to invest in that guidance,” Halloren shared. From this realization, Extreme Flite Consulting was born, offering tailored solutions to address unique organizational challenges.

At the core of Extreme Flite Consulting’s philosophy is the principle that leadership is fundamentally about people. Recognizing what motivates individuals and understanding their diverse needs is key. Halloren emphasizes the importance of knowing team members and leveraging that knowledge to inspire and lead effectively. “In civilian life, much like in the military, it’s not about ordering people around, but engaging them in a way that makes them want to be part of the team,” he explains.

Extreme Flite Consulting offers a range of leadership services, including strategic problem identification, solution development, and execution guidance. Halloren collaborates closely with business leaders, providing insights and strategies tailored to their specific needs, empowering them to implement solutions.

In addition to business transformation, Halloren places a strong emphasis on organizational culture. “The business culture should be one of continuous improvement,” he asserts. Through cultivating a positive culture with clear incentives, organizations can create environments where teams are motivated to excel.

Despite the dynamic business environment, Halloren believes that emerging leadership challenges largely remain unchanged. “Regardless of political or economic climates, organizations will always seek ways to improve and adapt,” he notes. His role is to help leaders accurately identify the perceived problem and recognize the friction of change as an opportunity for growth, facilitating actionable strategies that drive success.

Colonel Halloren’s profound expertise is enriched by his recent recognition from Marquis Who’s Who and the Museum of American Armor for his contributions to preserving military history, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to service.

Through Extreme Flite Consulting, Colonel Halloren continues to mold the next generation of leaders, drawing from his deep-seated military principles and passion for strategic development. His approach resonates with leaders who are looking for tangible improvements within their organizations, and who are willing to challenge existing assumptions and processes.

Close Up Radio recently featured Colonel Jason M. Halloren (Ret.) in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 10th at 2pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, March 17th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-colonel-jason/id1785721253?i=1000698783799

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-269984996/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7hKeBgbLqkTIweM0R8oU28

For more information about Jason Halloren, Extreme Flite Consulting, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-halloren/

