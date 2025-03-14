Holly Kleiman of Sapphire + Salt Pioneers Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT JOSEPH, MI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapphire + Salt, a groundbreaking wellness center and spa, has officially launched under the leadership of Holly Kleiman. Holly Kleiman is the chief executive officer of The Sapphire Collective Inc., dba. Sapphire + Salt. Her company provides evidence-based, non-invasive healing technologies and modalities that help the body reduce oxidative stress, lower inflammation and restore balance down to the cellular level. With a remarkable 26-year career in healthcare consulting, Kleiman is channeling her expertise and passion for holistic health into redefining how individuals approach wellness and vitality.

Kleiman’s journey from healthcare consulting to wellness innovator is rooted in an incredible career helping companies optimize their healthcare strategies while recognizing the greater issue—traditional healthcare systems focus on “sick care” rather than true well-being. As a benefits consultant, Kleiman managed healthcare plans for household-name clients, emphasizing strategies to mitigate rising healthcare costs without additional burden on employees. However, she continually observed a gap in addressing the core of health issues: lifestyle choices that lead to chronic lifestyle diseases.

Lifestyle-Based Approach to Wellness

At the heart of Sapphire + Salt is Kleiman’s conviction that wellness begins with our daily choices and our environments. As she explains, “Seventy-five percent of healthcare claims are lifestyle claims. Real change begins with altering what we consume and how we live.” Sapphire + Salt offers clients an array of treatments that cleanse and rejuvenate from within, embodying a proactive approach to health and wellness that Kleiman has honed over decades.

Innovative Treatments for Detox and Healing

All the services provided at S+S have the ability to lower oxidative stress in the body. Modalities offered within the center are full-spectrum infrared saunas, high-static PEMF, cold plunge therapy, lymphatic drainage, red light therapy, halotherapy therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, bioenergetics, vibration therapy and a heavy metal detox. Each technology has been researched and vetted out by Ms. Kleiman. “Within each category of service, we offer the Ferrari in its class. Our bodies have an amazing ability to heal themselves, but in today’s world, they need the right tools and support to do so,” Kleiman explains.

The center features lymphatic drainage using the Ballancer Pro, the only FDA-cleared machine for lymphatic drainage of its kind. This treatment is crucial in purging the body’s lymph system, which functions like a natural sewage system without its own pump, thereby removing toxins and waste. Clients absolutely love this machine.

A significant innovation that Sapphire + Salt offers is the integration of non-traditional, scientifically backed practices such as analog high-static PEMF technology, called EFS, Energetic Fitness Systems. This technology is a modern innovation built on an old idea originally conceptualized by Nikola Tesla’s Human Energy Machine back in 1897. The EFS technology emits frequencies that match your body's natural frequency, raising its amplitude and boosting the charge of your cellular batteries. When your cells are charged up, they can operate at a full capacity- healing, detoxing and dividing like they were built to.

Reconnecting with Nature and the Body’s Natural Intelligence

Kleiman emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with nature, as well as understanding the body’s natural healing capabilities. “By embracing treatments that utilize the body’s innate intelligence, we promote true wellness.” Sapphire + Salt will feature the only analog full spectrum infrared sauna. An even larger benefit, this sauna acts as a faraday cage, providing protection against EMFs (i.e. Wifi, radiation from computers, cell phones, 5G, microwave) while receiving the treatment. “We’re bombarded by technology and misinformation that lead us away from simple yet effective natural practices,” she shares.

Holly Kleiman’s goal is to redefine wellness for millions as she ventures into this new realm of personal health support with Sapphire + Salt. She is working hard to open as many as 50 locations, expanding her reach to a wider audience eager for this revolutionary model of care.

About Holly Kleiman

Holly Kleiman’s transition from healthcare consulting to wellness pioneer marks a deeply personal and professional evolution. Her past experience includes managing the 2nd largest spend next to payroll, healthcare. Which led her to discover that the ultimate power to change lies within individual choices and lifestyle. Her shift to Sapphire + Salt is the result of what she describes as “a calling” to the wellness space where she can effect positive change on a grand scale.

About Sapphire + Salt

Sapphire + Salt is a premier longevity and wellness center and spa founded by Holly Kleiman. This innovative center offers revolutionary treatments designed to lead individuals toward healthier, more fulfilling lives by tapping into the body’s natural capacity for healing and rejuvenation. Located in St. Joseph, MI, Sapphire + Salt is committed to pioneering health solutions that focus on both physical detoxification and restorative wellness practices.

Close Up Radio recently featured author Holly Kleiman in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on March 10th at 1 pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on March 17th at 1pm EST

To learn more about Holly Kleiman, please visit https://www.sapphireandsaltspa.com/

