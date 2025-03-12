Interscope & EMI Records' Rising Star Elliot James Reay Wins Prestigious Global Music Initiative "The Road to Memphis”

Elliot James Reay, ‘The Road to Memphis’ Winner The Road to Memphis Directors

Groundbreaking Global Music Initiative Receives Over 33,000 Submissions Worldwide and Supports More Than 4,000 Artists with Mental Health Services

Winning 'the Road to Memphis’ is honestly unbelievable. Memphis is where the music I love was born...” — Elliot James Reay

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From over 33,000 international entries, Reay's catchy song, authentic to the Memphis sound, resonated deeply with the judges, earning him recognition by the music city renowned for its legendary musical heritage. His win with the song that propelled him into global prominence underscores the powerful synergy between artistry and mental wellness championed by the Road to Memphis. This global initiative, which serves as a lifeline for musicians worldwide, has provided more than 4,000 creatives with free mental health support, including access to life coaches and psychologists.“Winning 'The Road to Memphis’ is honestly unbelievable. Memphis is where the music I love was born—where legends set the stage for real emotion, raw storytelling, and authentic artistry. To be recognized by the city itself feels like coming full circle. ‘I Think They Call This Love’ is such a personal song for me, so knowing that it has resonated with people in such a meaningful way is genuinely humbling. To continue the legacy that Memphis has given the world is my dream, and it is amazing to have been recognized for this. It truly feels like my music has found its way home, and I could not be more grateful,” said Elliot James Reay "For decades, Memphis music has shaped the global soundscape of blues and soul to rock 'n' roll,” said Kevin Kane, President & CEO of Memphis Tourism . “Through the Road to Memphis initiative, we’re proud to support an international community of creatives and send our congratulations to Elliot on his well-earned victory. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our destination and showcase the Memphis sounds that has influenced so many around the world."Reay, whose recent signing to Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records places him alongside labelmates Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lana Del Rey, will travel to Memphis to officially accept the honor. While there, he’ll explore the city's historic sites, including Sun Studio, Graceland, Beale Street, and the National Civil Rights Museum, establishing a meaningful connection between his artistry and the city’s iconic legacy.Dr. Shamender Talwar, Co-founder of TUFF.Earth and Road to Memphis Director, said: "The Road to Memphis is a platform for healing, connection, and empowerment. Music has the power to transcend borders and bring people together, but it is also an essential tool for mental well-being.” Daniel Xander Roberts, Road to Memphis Co-Director, continued: “We believe strongly in the transformative power of creativity, and we are proud to support artists who use their voices to inspire and uplift communities worldwide."For the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments from his journey, fans are encouraged to follow Elliot James Reay on his social media channels.Find Elliot James Reay across all platforms @elliotjamesreay and elliotjamesreay.com.

Winning Song: 'I Think They Call This Love'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.