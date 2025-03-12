Featured Speaker Seminar: Dr Alexander Plekhanov on Navigating Industrial Policy
Time of Event
11:00–12:00 Tokyo time
Summary
What policies are best placed to help developing economies during times of geopolitical turbulence? Join a discussion with Dr Alexander Plekhanov, Director of Transition Impact and Global Economics at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as he outlines the organization’s latest report and the strategies it examines, from greater emphasis on service-led growth and direct state assistance to firms, to the mixed track-record of special economic zone.
Objective
Increased understanding of economic situation and geopolitical tensions in the EBRD regions
Target Participants
Academics, policymakers, and the general audience
Output
Presentation on the evolving objectives of such policies, the shifting sector focus with greater emphasis on services-led growth, the growing popularity of special economic zones
Organizer
Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI)
Legal Disclaimer:
