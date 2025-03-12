Submit Release
Featured Speaker Seminar: Dr Alexander Plekhanov on Navigating Industrial Policy

Time of Event

11:00–12:00 Tokyo time

Summary

What policies are best placed to help developing economies during times of geopolitical turbulence? Join a discussion with Dr Alexander Plekhanov, Director of Transition Impact and Global Economics at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as he outlines the organization’s latest report and the strategies it examines, from greater emphasis on service-led growth and direct state assistance to firms, to the mixed track-record of special economic zone.

Objective

Increased understanding of economic situation and geopolitical tensions in the EBRD regions

Target Participants

Academics, policymakers, and the general audience

Output

Presentation on the evolving objectives of such policies, the shifting sector focus with greater emphasis on services-led growth, the growing popularity of special economic zones

Organizer

Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI)

You just read:

