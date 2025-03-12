5th Asia Finance Forum: Positioning for the Future

Description

This conference aims to explore how financial systems across the region can be designed to harness the benefits of innovation and competition while enhancing financial health, promoting sustainable and green financial systems, catalyzing climate finance, fostering trust, protecting consumers, and safeguarding financial stability and resilience.

Objectives

This conference aims to engage a broad range of stakeholders, including policymakers, private sector, academe, and nongovernment organizations, across ADB's developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific to explore, learn, and collaborate on shaping the future of financial systems. The event will serve as a platform to:

Explore new developments: Delve into emerging trends and challenges in financial technology, sustainable finance, and innovative regulatory frameworks that can support sustainable, inclusive, and resilient financial systems.

Foster knowledge sharing: Learn through the exchange of insights by showcasing real-world use cases and experiences, allowing participants to learn from each other's strategic approach to managing finance sector challenges and opportunities, focusing on integrating technology and sustainability.

Build a future-ready financial system: Collaborate on solutions that address the pressing need for robust regulation, trust-building measures, and technology-driven innovation in the financial sector. Sustainable finance, responsible innovation, and technological integration will be critical cross-cutting themes throughout the conference.

Strengthen cross-border collaboration: Encourage regional cooperation to develop harmonized regulatory frameworks and financial policies that accommodate emerging technologies and innovations while enabling a cohesive financial ecosystem, cross-border integration, investment, sustainable growth, financial stability, and inclusion.

Target participants

This conference is designed to engage a wide range of stakeholders involved in shaping the future of finance across Asia and the Pacific region. These include policymakers, financial sector supervisors and regulators, financial institutions, technologists, innovators, academia, researchers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are passionate about supporting and promoting financial health and sustainable development while balancing financial stability, consumer protection, and competition.

Event organizers / partners

Finance Sector Office, ADB