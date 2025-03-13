Automotive Exhaust System Market to Reach USD 14.7 billion by 2032

Automotive Exhaust System Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive exhaust system market size was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The europe dominated the automotive exhaust system market with a share of 42.47% in 2018.The vehicles in developed regions with emission standards have become cleaner. Automakers are developing advanced exhaust systems to curb and lower vehicle emissions. The advanced components, such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filters (DPFs), have reduced NOx emission and fine particulates from heavy diesel engines. These factors are likely to propel the automotive exhaust system market growth and Size.Market Trends:Stringent emission regulations across the globe are fueling the demand for low-emission vehicles, thereby boosting the automotive exhaust system market. European legislation EURO VI mandates that new passenger cars emit no more than 168 milligrams of nitrogen oxide per kilometer, with future targets set to lower the limit to 120 milligrams per kilometer. To comply with these regulations, exhaust manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development to design exhaust systems that adhere to these standards. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental pollution is expected to propel the demand for vehicles equipped with advanced exhaust systems.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-exhaust-system-market-102535 Market Drivers:The automotive exhaust system market is witnessing growth due to technological advancements in exhaust after-treatment systems and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. These innovations are aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and meeting stringent government regulations. Automotive manufacturers are continually improving diesel engine exhaust systems to lower emissions, ensuring compliance with future emission limits.Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and economic growth in developing countries like China and India are significantly contributing to rising vehicle sales and production. The growing preference for efficient exhaust systems in vehicles is a major driver for market expansion. Additionally, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly and technologically advanced exhaust solutions by automakers is further accelerating market growth.Market Restraints:The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to rising environmental concerns, government incentives, and tax exemptions is expected to hinder the growth of the automotive exhaust system market. EVs eliminate the need for traditional exhaust systems, reducing the demand for such components. Many cities worldwide are transitioning to electric metropolitan buses, taxis, and utility vehicles, posing a challenge to the exhaust system market. However, despite the higher initial cost of EVs, their lower operational expenses make them a viable long-term investment, further impacting the market.Segmentation:By Vehicle Type• Passenger Cars: Expected to hold the largest market share due to increasing sales in developing economies.• Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles: Projected to witness steady growth due to advancements in exhaust technology and stricter emission norms.By Fuel Type• Gasoline: Dominating the market due to consumer preference over diesel, influenced by stringent emission regulations.• Diesel: Expected to show steady growth despite increasing restrictions on diesel emissions.• Alternative Fuels (LPG, CNG, etc.): Growing at a significant rate due to their low-emission properties.By Component Type• Mufflers: Expected to witness substantial growth due to technological improvements in noise and emission reduction.• Exhaust Pipes, Connectors, and Manifolds: Growing in demand as vehicle production increases worldwide.Quick Buy - Automotive Exhaust System Market Research Report:Regional Analysis:• Asia-Pacific: Leading the market due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the presence of major automobile manufacturers.• Europe: The second-largest market, driven by strict government emission regulations and rising adoption of low-emission vehicles.• North America: Witnessing growth due to stringent vehicle emission norms and increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles.Key Industry Players:• Continental AG• Faurecia• Tenneco Inc.• Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.• BOSAL• Yutaka Giken Company Limited• Eberspaecher• BENTELER InternationalKey Industry Developments:• May 2023: Cummins' €142 million acquisition of Faurecia's manufacturing plants in the US and Netherlands will strengthen its presence in the commercial vehicle exhaust systems sector, enabling global expansion and enhanced industry capabilities.• May 2019: Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International is investing in building an exhaust component plant in Mexico. This plant is expected to produce exhaust components for the NAFTA market, and these components will be used for commercial vehicles and passenger cars. This plant will also strengthen the Eberspaecher’s production network in North America and will allow the company to supply exhaust components to local customers directly.• February 2019: Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. went into an agreement for a joint venture. Under this joint venture, the companies will develop, manufacture, and sell exhaust systems for commercial vehicle manufacturers for the Indian market.Report Coverage:The automotive exhaust system market report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, key trends, competitive landscape, and future growth opportunities. 