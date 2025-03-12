Riverbend Homes' New Custom Home Project to Launch Soon in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Luxury custom home builder’s exclusive new property to feature 2-acre gated estate with a custom pool, detached casita, and natural pond.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a premier custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, today announced the upcoming luxury custom home project in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The exclusive property spans 2 acres within a private gated community and showcases the company's commitment to craftsmanship and personalized design.

Designed to blend seamlessly with the scenic beauty of Horseshoe Bay, this 3,750-square-foot estate is a testament to Riverbend Homes’ dedication to superior craftsmanship and client-focused design. With a deep understanding of the Texas Hill Country’s architectural landscape, the company has carefully curated a home that reflects elegance, functionality, and exclusivity.

This upcoming property will include:

• Spacious Living: 3,750 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed space

• Premium Materials: Imported tilt-and-turn windows for superior aesthetics and functionality

• Exclusive Setting: A tranquil two-acre property within a gated community

• Outdoor Elegance: A private pool and spa for ultimate relaxation

• Guest Retreat: A detached casita, ideal for visitors or extended family

• Scenic Beauty: A natural pond enhancing the estate’s serene ambiance

Since 1996, Riverbend Homes has been redefining the custom home experience by prioritizing a personalized and stress-free building process. Unlike large-volume builders, Riverbend Homes limits its projects to ensure daily site management and hands-on involvement from start to finish.

“We take great pride in listening to our clients and translating their vision into reality,” said Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes. “Every home we build is as unique as the family that will live in it. This new project in Horseshoe Bay exemplifies our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.”

The company's selective approach to project management has proved successful for clients across the Texas Hill Country region. By limiting the number of concurrent builds, Riverbend Homes ensures personalized attention and faster completion times compared to other builders in the area.

"Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product. Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest. I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation," shared Chad Fluhman, another satisfied client.

Since 1996, Riverbend Homes has been serving residents across the Texas Hill Country, including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland. Their service area covers Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

"Front start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our homes progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home," said Luke, a homeowner who worked with Riverbend Homes.

For those considering building a custom home in the Texas Hill Country, Riverbend Homes invites them to experience the "Riverbend Difference." Call (512) 468-0240 or visit the company website. Stay updated with the company’s latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

