Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Now Offering Services in Kingsland Area in Texas

Second-generation family business offers personalized approach to luxury home construction in Kingsland Area, Texas.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a second-generation family-owned custom home builder with nearly three decades of experience in the Texas Hill Country, provides comprehensive design and build services to residents in the Kingsland area. The company serves clients across multiple Texas Hill Country locations, including Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

Since 1996, Riverbend Homes has developed a client-focused approach that prioritizes listening to homeowners' needs and visions. The company's selective project management ensures dedicated attention to each custom home construction, with daily on-site management and oversight.

Riverbend Homes differentiates itself through a limited project approach, taking on select builds to maintain quality and timeline efficiency. This method allows for faster completion compared to builders managing multiple simultaneous projects.

"The team at Riverbend Homes provides a quality experience from start to finish. Their process, communication and work quality is outstanding. Ben & Blake are a pleasure to work with. To anyone looking for a top-notch luxury home builder to walk through the home building process with them we can't recommend them highly enough!" said Tanker H., a Riverbend Homes client.

The company's building philosophy centers on understanding each client's unique vision and translating it into a custom home design. This approach, known as the "Riverbend Difference," involves detailed consultations to determine architectural preferences, space utilization needs, and project requirements.

Riverbend Homes serves residents across multiple Texas Hill Country cities and towns, including:

• Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave

• Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City

• Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, Kingsland

The company operates within a 40-mile radius west of the 78669 ZIP code, providing services across six counties in the region.

Chad F., another satisfied client, shared his experience: "Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product. Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest. I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation."

Luke, a recent client, noted the company's attention to detail: "From start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our homes progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home."

Riverbend Homes maintains membership with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company holds certification with the Austin Energy Green Building Program, demonstrating commitment to sustainable building practices.

The company's nearly 30-year presence in the Texas Hill Country has established strong relationships with local tradespeople and suppliers. This network contributes to construction quality and project efficiency. Riverbend Homes' understanding of local regulations, permitting processes, and regional building considerations benefits clients throughout the construction process.

"We understand that your custom home will be one of the most important and expensive decisions you ever make, so our goal is to make the building process as fun and painless as possible," said Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson for Riverbend Homes.

The company's approach emphasizes quality over quantity, with careful project selection ensuring each build receives dedicated attention and management. This commitment extends to daily on-site presence and direct oversight of construction activities.

Riverbend Homes' building process begins with comprehensive client consultations to understand a client's vision, preferences, and requirements. The company works with clients to address must-have features, architectural style preferences, space utilization plans, and project parameters.

Regular communication throughout the construction process keeps clients informed of progress and developments. This approach aims to reduce the stress typically associated with custom home construction while maintaining high craftsmanship standards.

Families and individuals seeking custom home construction in the Kingsland area can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/ for more information about services and the building process.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

