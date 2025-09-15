Sleep Script MD Offers Affordable $25 Entry Plan for Personalized Insomnia Care

A leading telehealth option for better sleep, combining medical expertise with affordable care and non-addictive treatments, starting at only $25.

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScriptMD, a leading professional telehealth platform and subsidiary of RefillGenie Inc., offers comprehensive insomnia treatment through its affordable $25 entry plan, providing patients nationwide with access to physician-supervised sleep care without traditional clinic visits.

The platform addresses the growing need for accessible sleep healthcare by combining medical expertise with modern telehealth technology. With sleep disorders affecting millions of Americans, SleepScriptMD provides an alternative to conventional sleep clinics through its dual-care system that accommodates different patient preferences and state regulations.

Comprehensive Sleep Care Through Telemedicine

• Physician oversight: Board-certified doctors review every treatment plan, ensuring safe, evidence-based care.

• Non-addictive medications: The platform exclusively prescribes non-habit-forming sleep medications, avoiding controlled substances.

• Flexible care options: Asynchronous care is available in most states, with virtual appointments required by local telehealth laws.

• Same-day prescriptions: Treatment plans are typically processed within hours of intake completion.

• Transparent pricing: $25 first month, $42 monthly thereafter, with 90-day options available.

The service operates in over 40 states, with asynchronous care available in most locations. States requiring virtual appointments include Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

"We saw a critical need for effective, affordable solutions to improve sleep health—solutions that are safe, non-addictive, and delivered with expertise," said Dr. David Danish, spokesperson for SleepScriptMD. "Our platform bridges the gap between traditional sleep medicine and modern convenience."

SleepScriptMD's three-tiered medication system focuses on non-controlled prescription options, including Trazodone for improving slow wave sleep, Clonidine for calming the nervous system, and Vistaril (hydroxyzine) for its calming antihistamine properties. The platform excludes benzodiazepines and Z-drugs from its formulary to prevent dependency risks.

Patient Matthew shared his experience: "The process was simple, and I liked that they actually explained my options instead of just pushing whatever. It took a couple of tweaks to get the right prescription, but now I'm finally sleeping through the night. Totally worth it."

The platform's design addresses common barriers to sleep healthcare, including appointment scheduling difficulties, geographic limitations, and cost concerns. Patients complete secure online intakes at their convenience, with no insurance requirements for service access.

Priya, another patient, noted: "I've been dealing with bad sleep for years, and nothing really helped. This was the first time I actually felt like I was being listened to. The process was quick, and the meds they prescribed have made a huge difference."

Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly, a family medicine specialist, and Dr. David Danish, dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry, SleepScriptMD combines complementary medical backgrounds to ensure comprehensive patient care. Their collaboration began during post-baccalaureate studies at a prestigious premedical program affiliated with Harvard.

The platform offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to choose their preferred care method based on individual needs and state requirements.

Patient Jamal E. described his virtual session experience: "My sleep was trash, and nothing was helping. I did the virtual session so I could actually talk to a doctor, and they knew their stuff. They explained why some meds are better than others for my situation, which made a lot of sense. It's been a huge difference for me. 10/10 recommend."

Beyond prescription medications, SleepScriptMD provides natural supplement recommendations and at-home sleep testing options for patients who may have underlying sleep apnea. The platform maintains commitment-free service with no hidden fees and cancellation flexibility.

The service includes ongoing support for dose adjustments and medication changes, ensuring patients receive personalized care throughout their treatment journey.

For more information about SleepScriptMD's sleep care services, visit https://sleepscriptmd.com or call +1 800-737-8385. Additional mental health insights are available at https://sleepscriptmd.com/expert-mental-health-insights/.

About SleepScriptMD

SleepScriptMD, a subsidiary of RefillGenie Inc., and headquartered in Shelbyville, Tennessee, provides accessible, high-quality sleep healthcare through telemedicine. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly (family medicine) and Dr. David Danish (dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry), the platform combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The service offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to access personalized sleep solutions with safety and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight.

