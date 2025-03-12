Roofing Pros Of Ontario Soars To New Heights With Second Consecutive ThreeBestRated® Honor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing is more rewarding than having one’s efforts and dedication recognized as a top performer in the industry. As the saying goes, Roofing Pros of Ontario is over the moon, as they have received the 2025 Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated® for their outstanding performance in the last year. Upon winning the award, the team shared their excitement, saying, “It is an honor to be listed as part of the ThreeBestRated®. To know that our dedication to providing quality workmanship, excellent customer service, and using the best materials is being recognized, is really rewarding.”
Roofing Pros has been receiving this for two consecutive years, which reflects their quality of work and dedication to customer satisfaction. This recognition adds to the company's growing list of accolades, which includes "Best of the Best" from HomeStars for multiple consecutive years.
How the Roofing Pros of Ontario is Different From the Rest?
After winning the award, Roofing Pros of Ontario reflected on their success. They explained that from day one, they have been focusing on customer satisfaction. In trying to ensure their customer-first approach, they are intentional in using high-quality products, providing excellent warranties, and taking full advantage of training opportunities.
Quality control remains at the heart of Roofing Pros of Ontario. They invest in learning and every opportunity for growth to make sure that all of their crew members receive ample training to take on projects of any size and with any complexities. Moreover, they use the latest techniques & methods to guarantee desired outcomes for their clients.
“One of the key factors to our customer’s satisfaction has been that we give everything we do our 100%, without cutting corners. We follow up with clients to ensure the issue has been resolved, and of course, thank them for their trust and business.”
This commitment to continuous improvement and meticulous attention to detail is reflected in every aspect of their business—from start to finish and final inspection upon completion of the projects.
Emergency Response When It Matters Most
Roofing Pros understand that roof emergencies don't wait for convenient timing. The company has developed a responsive emergency repair protocol. When it comes to emergency roofing services, they try to get as much information and details as possible. Similarly, they try to get to the job site as early as possible to reduce their client’s stress and prevent potential damages to property.
The Roofing Pros team believes that their dedication to prompt response has proven to be valuable for their Vaughan community, especially during the severe weather extremes.
Climate-Specific Roofing Solutions
With Vaughan's challenging climate which includes heavy snowfall, freezing rain, and summer heat, material selection is crucial for long-lasting roofing solutions. Roofing Pros is known for their climate-oriented solutions without compromising on the quality. They always recommend high-quality roofing tiles, such as GAF or CertainTeed, which have the ability to withstand Vaughan’s climate extremes and offer long lasting solutions.
"Based on the type of roof, its slope or size, we make specific recommendations to the client to increase the life and protection of their roof,” shared the team.
This tailored approach ensures each roofing solution is designed specifically for the unique challenges of each property.
“We pride ourselves in our high customer satisfaction, we also work hard to ensure a quick response time, provide fair prices and strive to provide solutions in the most efficient way.”
About Roofing Pro of Ontario
Roofing Pro of Ontario is a GAF-certified company, who have roofed over 2300 condos, homes, businesses, and churches in and around the Greater Toronto Area. Their team members have over 20 years of combined experience in the industry. From roof replacement, repairs, inspection, leak, and maintenance to eavestrough services, they offer various services at affordable prices. They also provide 24/7 support. For more information, visit theroofingpros.ca.
